Additional Tour Information

Featuring a captivating four-night cruise of Alaska’s Inside Passage, a historic rail journey, Denali and Glacier Bay National Parks, and so much more. Fly into Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, and explore dramatic landscapes along Turnagain Arm. Visit the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla, then arrive at Denali National Park for a fascinating tour. Pan for gold and cruise the Chena River on a classic sternwheeler in Fairbanks, then travel the Alaska Highway into the Yukon. Take the White Pass Yukon Route Railroad to Skagway, Alaska where our cruise ship awaits. For the next four nights we cruise the Inside Passage in style with a day of scenic views of tidewater glaciers in Glacier Bay National Park and a port of call in Ketchikan. All staterooms have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking private walk-out verandahs.
July 18th, 2023 - July 30th, 2023
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$5999
Single
$7699
Final Payment Date: 04/14/2023
Day 1 : Fly to Anchorage
We begin our tour in Anchorage.
Day 2 : Alaskan Scenery
Travel along fjord-like Turnagain Arm, on one of the most beautiful stretches of highway in Alaska. Enjoy picture postcard views as we head for the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, a sanctuary dedicated to preserving Alaska’s wildlife. Enjoy a tram ride at Alyeska Resort nestled in the Chugach Mountains. Watch for eagles and moose as we return to Anchorage to enjoy time at your leisure.
Day 3 : The Iditarod Trail
A scenic morning drive takes us to Wasilla in the Matanuska Valley, an agricultural and supply center for Alaska’s remote interior. At the Iditarod Trail Headquarters, we learn about extraordinary sled dogs and the famous Anchorage-to-Nome race. Enjoy a photo stop at the Alaska Veterans Memorial, dedicated to each branch of service. En route to Denali National Park, we watch for views of Denali, the tallest mountain in North America.
Day 4 : Denali National Park & Preserve
Early this morning we join a naturalist guide for a thrilling journey into the tundra of Denali National Park & Preserve. At six million acres, it is one of the largest unspoiled regions in the world. Watch for grizzly bear, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. Later, we cross the Alaska Range, with sweeping vistas of untouched wilderness. Upon arrival in Fairbanks, we dine at the famed Alaska Salmon Bake, a true Alaska experience.
Day 5 : Fairbanks
Today we’re introduced to Fairbanks’ history as we trace its development from the gold rush to the discovery of "Black Gold." Get a glimpse of the famed Trans-Alaska Pipeline. At Gold Dredge 8, we learn to pan for gold and keep what we find! We board the Riverboat Discovery III sternwheeler for a narrated excursion on the Chena River featuring a bush plane and sled dog demonstration alongside the boat before we go ashore to a recreated Athabascan Native camp. The evening is at our leisure in Fairbanks.
Day 6 : The Alaska Highway
Following a delicious breakfast, browse amazing collections that preserve this region’s history at the Museum of the North. Relive childhood memories at the Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska. We travel the Alaska Highway which was originally built as a military supply road during World War II and now links Alaska to Canada.
Day 7 : Yukon Territory
Today we traverse the spectacular Yukon Territory, an untouched region of astounding beauty. We enjoy views of the crystal-clear waters of Kluane Lake and stop at Kluane National Park and Reserve Visitor Center to learn more about this preserved area. We arrive in Whitehorse, the Yukon’s capital.
Day 8 : Scenic Rail & ms Koningsdam
Spectacular views of mountains, valleys and waterfalls abound during a scenic train excursion on the White Pass & Yukon Route railway. This historic route follows the path of the Klondike gold seekers. We arrive in Skagway and embark on the ms Koningsdam for our four-night cruise. The ship stays docked in Skagway into the evening allowing us to go ashore and explore this authentic 1890s gold rush boomtown.
Day 9 : Glacier Bay Cruise
Enjoy front-row seats for one of nature‘s most breathtaking sights, Glacier Bay! Our ship maneuvers easily along these pristine shores for close views of glaciers, lush forests, and mountains. A National Park Ranger provides insight into this corner of Alaska. Watch for glacial ice to calve, or break off, crashing into the sea.
Day 10 : Ketchikan
Call on Ketchikan today, the Salmon Fishing Capital of the World. This charming port is a cultural hub and has a colorful history. Browse the shops and galleries along Creek Street or schedule an optional excursion offered by Holland America.
Day 11 : The Inside Passage
Snow-capped mountains, lush forests, and hundreds of islands and coastal inlets mark our progress through an astonishing fjord-like waterway. We trace the southeastern hook of Alaska and Canada's Pacific Coast and witness firsthand how this vital ocean route still links communities today.
Day 12 : Vancouver to Seattle
Disembark in Vancouver, British Columbia and enjoy a scenic drive to Seattle, "The Emerald City." Tonight we toast our amazing journey at a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner.
Day 13 : Fly Home
As host of KELOLAND Living, Ashley draws on years of experience serving KELOLAND nonprofits and a wealth of life experience to help bring stories and solutions that are important to viewers to a lifestyle television format.
Ashley began developing a love of languages as a child and that passion has fueled a life-long love of travel. Having studied and lived in France, she considers it her most proficient language, but also has working knowledge of Russian and Portuguese. She is currently studying Spanish and Italian to round out her knowledge of Romance Languages.
Spending time with her husband and three kids while wasting an inordinate amount of time trying to DIY everything in her life rounds out her busy schedule, cementing further how excited she is to be traveling on this relaxing Alaskan adventure.
Join Ashley and other KELOLAND Viewers on this beautiful tour!
Tour days tend to be shorter in length, at a relaxed pace, and include lots of unscheduled time for leisure. Expect standing and walking for extended periods of time on flat surfaces, mostly low altitudes, and consistent temperatures.
Tour days usually move at a leisurely pace. Some days’ scheduled activities last longer than others. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on occasionally uneven terrain. You may experience changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a consistent pace, and may include long travel days. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on uneven surfaces. Some destinations may have changes in altitude and/or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a brisk pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on uneven surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a vigorous pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on rough surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.