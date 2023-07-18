Additional Tour Information

We are currently experiencing high call volumes with longer than usual wait times. We appreciate your patience!

Latest Information On Our COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Read More
Subscribe Request a Catalog 1-888-867-2190
Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise-KELO TV
Departure date: 07-18-2023
Prices from $5999 per guest
13 days | 26 Meals | Air Fare included
View Online Travel Show & Earn $100 Credit

Hosted By: Ashley Thompson

Host of KELOLAND Living

KELO TV

View Biography

Tour Overview

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

Featuring a captivating four-night cruise of Alaska’s Inside Passage, a historic rail journey, Denali and Glacier Bay National Parks, and so much more. Fly into Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, and explore dramatic landscapes along Turnagain Arm. Visit the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla, then arrive at Denali National Park for a fascinating tour. Pan for gold and cruise the Chena River on a classic sternwheeler in Fairbanks, then travel the Alaska Highway into the Yukon. Take the White Pass Yukon Route Railroad to Skagway, Alaska where our cruise ship awaits. For the next four nights we cruise the Inside Passage in style with a day of scenic views of tidewater glaciers in Glacier Bay National Park and a port of call in Ketchikan. All staterooms have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking private walk-out verandahs.

Hosted By: Ashley Thompson

Host of KELOLAND Living

KELO TV

View Biography

KELO View all KELO Tours
The Holiday Advantage
Airfare Included
 Airfare Included
Exceptional Accommodations Included with Baggage Handling
 Exceptional Accommodations Included with Baggage Handling
Most Meals Included
 Most Meals Included
Premier Attractions
 Premier Attractions
Professional Tour Directors
 Professional Tour Directors
Motorcoach & Professional Driver
 Motorcoach & Professional Driver
Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
 Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
Call 1-888-867-2190 to Book

You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo to watch the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to submit your contact information and receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!

EACC
Tour Highlights

Additional Tour Information

Your Holiday Vacations Experience Includes:

Accommodations

All Accommodations Featuring

  • 2 nights in Anchorage
  • 1 night near Denali National Park
  • 2 nights in Fairbanks
  • 1 night in Tok
  • 1 night in Whitehorse
  • 1 night in Seattle
Attractions & Highlights

Attractions & Highlights

  • Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
  • Alyeska's Aerial Tram
  • Iditarod Trail Headquarters
  • Alaska Veterans Memorial
  • Denali National Park guided tour
  • Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline
  • Gold Dredge 8
  • Riverboat Discovery III cruise featuring float plane, sled dogs, and native lifestyle demonstrations
  • Museum of the North
  • Santa Claus House
  • Kluane National Park & Preserve
  • Included Shore Excursion: White Pass & Yukon Route Railway (minimum value of $125 per person)
Meals

26 Excellent Meals Featuring

  • Welcome Lunch at the Alyeska Resort
  • Dinner at the Alaska Salmon Bake

Exclusive Cruise Ship Benefits

  • 4 nights aboard the ms Koningsdam
  • All meals included aboard ship with As You Wish Dining
  • Ports of Call:
  • Skagway, Alaska
  • Ketchikan
  • Vancouver, British Columbia

Highest Elevation: 3,895 feet.

Tour Date & Pricing

Tour Dates & Pricing

Occupancy

Price Per Person

Double

$5999

Single

$7699

Final Payment Date: 04/14/2023

Day Itinerary

Day Itinerary

Day 1 : Fly to Anchorage

We begin our tour in Anchorage.

Day 2 : Alaskan Scenery

Travel along fjord-like Turnagain Arm, on one of the most beautiful stretches of highway in Alaska. Enjoy picture postcard views as we head for the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, a sanctuary dedicated to preserving Alaska’s wildlife. Enjoy a tram ride at Alyeska Resort nestled in the Chugach Mountains. Watch for eagles and moose as we return to Anchorage to enjoy time at your leisure.

Continental Breakfast, Lunch

Day 3 : The Iditarod Trail

A scenic morning drive takes us to Wasilla in the Matanuska Valley, an agricultural and supply center for Alaska’s remote interior. At the Iditarod Trail Headquarters, we learn about extraordinary sled dogs and the famous Anchorage-to-Nome race. Enjoy a photo stop at the Alaska Veterans Memorial, dedicated to each branch of service. En route to Denali National Park, we watch for views of Denali, the tallest mountain in North America.

Continental Breakfast, Lunch

Day 4 : Denali National Park & Preserve

Early this morning we join a naturalist guide for a thrilling journey into the tundra of Denali National Park & Preserve. At six million acres, it is one of the largest unspoiled regions in the world. Watch for grizzly bear, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. Later, we cross the Alaska Range, with sweeping vistas of untouched wilderness. Upon arrival in Fairbanks, we dine at the famed Alaska Salmon Bake, a true Alaska experience.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 5 : Fairbanks

Today we’re introduced to Fairbanks’ history as we trace its development from the gold rush to the discovery of "Black Gold." Get a glimpse of the famed Trans-Alaska Pipeline. At Gold Dredge 8, we learn to pan for gold and keep what we find! We board the Riverboat Discovery III sternwheeler for a narrated excursion on the Chena River featuring a bush plane and sled dog demonstration alongside the boat before we go ashore to a recreated Athabascan Native camp. The evening is at our leisure in Fairbanks.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 6 : The Alaska Highway

Following a delicious breakfast, browse amazing collections that preserve this region’s history at the Museum of the North. Relive childhood memories at the Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska. We travel the Alaska Highway which was originally built as a military supply road during World War II and now links Alaska to Canada.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 7 : Yukon Territory

Today we traverse the spectacular Yukon Territory, an untouched region of astounding beauty. We enjoy views of the crystal-clear waters of Kluane Lake and stop at Kluane National Park and Reserve Visitor Center to learn more about this preserved area. We arrive in Whitehorse, the Yukon’s capital.

Breakfast

Day 8 : Scenic Rail & ms Koningsdam

Spectacular views of mountains, valleys and waterfalls abound during a scenic train excursion on the White Pass & Yukon Route railway. This historic route follows the path of the Klondike gold seekers. We arrive in Skagway and embark on the ms Koningsdam for our four-night cruise. The ship stays docked in Skagway into the evening allowing us to go ashore and explore this authentic 1890s gold rush boomtown.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 9 : Glacier Bay Cruise

Enjoy front-row seats for one of nature‘s most breathtaking sights, Glacier Bay! Our ship maneuvers easily along these pristine shores for close views of glaciers, lush forests, and mountains. A National Park Ranger provides insight into this corner of Alaska. Watch for glacial ice to calve, or break off, crashing into the sea.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 10 : Ketchikan

Call on Ketchikan today, the Salmon Fishing Capital of the World. This charming port is a cultural hub and has a colorful history. Browse the shops and galleries along Creek Street or schedule an optional excursion offered by Holland America.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 11 : The Inside Passage

Snow-capped mountains, lush forests, and hundreds of islands and coastal inlets mark our progress through an astonishing fjord-like waterway. We trace the southeastern hook of Alaska and Canada's Pacific Coast and witness firsthand how this vital ocean route still links communities today.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 12 : Vancouver to Seattle

Disembark in Vancouver, British Columbia and enjoy a scenic drive to Seattle, "The Emerald City." Tonight we toast our amazing journey at a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 13 : Fly Home

Tour Map

Tour Map

Tour Map for Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Departure Cities

Departure Cities

KELO TV Pickup Locations:

Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

Featuring a captivating four-night cruise of Alaska’s Inside Passage, a historic rail journey, Denali and Glacier Bay National Parks, and so much more. Fly into Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, and explore dramatic landscapes along Turnagain Arm. Visit the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla, then arrive at Denali National Park for a fascinating tour. Pan for gold and cruise the Chena River on a classic sternwheeler in Fairbanks, then travel the Alaska Highway into the Yukon. Take the White Pass Yukon Route Railroad to Skagway, Alaska where our cruise ship awaits. For the next four nights we cruise the Inside Passage in style with a day of scenic views of tidewater glaciers in Glacier Bay National Park and a port of call in Ketchikan. All staterooms have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking private walk-out verandahs.

KELO View all KELO Tours
The Holiday Advantage
Airfare Included
 Airfare Included
Exceptional Accommodations Included with Baggage Handling
 Exceptional Accommodations Included with Baggage Handling
Most Meals Included
 Most Meals Included
Premier Attractions
 Premier Attractions
Professional Tour Directors
 Professional Tour Directors
Motorcoach & Professional Driver
 Motorcoach & Professional Driver
Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
 Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
Call 1-888-867-2190 to Book

You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo to watch the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to submit your contact information and receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!

EACC

Additional Tour Information

Your Holiday Vacations Experience Includes:

Accommodations

All Accommodations Featuring

  • 2 nights in Anchorage
  • 1 night near Denali National Park
  • 2 nights in Fairbanks
  • 1 night in Tok
  • 1 night in Whitehorse
  • 1 night in Seattle
Attractions & Highlights

Attractions & Highlights

  • Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
  • Alyeska's Aerial Tram
  • Iditarod Trail Headquarters
  • Alaska Veterans Memorial
  • Denali National Park guided tour
  • Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline
  • Gold Dredge 8
  • Riverboat Discovery III cruise featuring float plane, sled dogs, and native lifestyle demonstrations
  • Museum of the North
  • Santa Claus House
  • Kluane National Park & Preserve
  • Included Shore Excursion: White Pass & Yukon Route Railway (minimum value of $125 per person)
Meals

26 Excellent Meals Featuring

  • Welcome Lunch at the Alyeska Resort
  • Dinner at the Alaska Salmon Bake

Exclusive Cruise Ship Benefits

  • 4 nights aboard the ms Koningsdam
  • All meals included aboard ship with As You Wish Dining
  • Ports of Call:
  • Skagway, Alaska
  • Ketchikan
  • Vancouver, British Columbia

Highest Elevation: 3,895 feet.

Tour Dates & Pricing

Occupancy

Price Per Person

Double

$5999

Single

$7699

Final Payment Date: 04/14/2023

Day Itinerary

Day 1 : Fly to Anchorage

We begin our tour in Anchorage.

Day 2 : Alaskan Scenery

Travel along fjord-like Turnagain Arm, on one of the most beautiful stretches of highway in Alaska. Enjoy picture postcard views as we head for the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, a sanctuary dedicated to preserving Alaska’s wildlife. Enjoy a tram ride at Alyeska Resort nestled in the Chugach Mountains. Watch for eagles and moose as we return to Anchorage to enjoy time at your leisure.

Continental Breakfast, Lunch

Day 3 : The Iditarod Trail

A scenic morning drive takes us to Wasilla in the Matanuska Valley, an agricultural and supply center for Alaska’s remote interior. At the Iditarod Trail Headquarters, we learn about extraordinary sled dogs and the famous Anchorage-to-Nome race. Enjoy a photo stop at the Alaska Veterans Memorial, dedicated to each branch of service. En route to Denali National Park, we watch for views of Denali, the tallest mountain in North America.

Continental Breakfast, Lunch

Day 4 : Denali National Park & Preserve

Early this morning we join a naturalist guide for a thrilling journey into the tundra of Denali National Park & Preserve. At six million acres, it is one of the largest unspoiled regions in the world. Watch for grizzly bear, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. Later, we cross the Alaska Range, with sweeping vistas of untouched wilderness. Upon arrival in Fairbanks, we dine at the famed Alaska Salmon Bake, a true Alaska experience.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 5 : Fairbanks

Today we’re introduced to Fairbanks’ history as we trace its development from the gold rush to the discovery of "Black Gold." Get a glimpse of the famed Trans-Alaska Pipeline. At Gold Dredge 8, we learn to pan for gold and keep what we find! We board the Riverboat Discovery III sternwheeler for a narrated excursion on the Chena River featuring a bush plane and sled dog demonstration alongside the boat before we go ashore to a recreated Athabascan Native camp. The evening is at our leisure in Fairbanks.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 6 : The Alaska Highway

Following a delicious breakfast, browse amazing collections that preserve this region’s history at the Museum of the North. Relive childhood memories at the Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska. We travel the Alaska Highway which was originally built as a military supply road during World War II and now links Alaska to Canada.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 7 : Yukon Territory

Today we traverse the spectacular Yukon Territory, an untouched region of astounding beauty. We enjoy views of the crystal-clear waters of Kluane Lake and stop at Kluane National Park and Reserve Visitor Center to learn more about this preserved area. We arrive in Whitehorse, the Yukon’s capital.

Breakfast

Day 8 : Scenic Rail & ms Koningsdam

Spectacular views of mountains, valleys and waterfalls abound during a scenic train excursion on the White Pass & Yukon Route railway. This historic route follows the path of the Klondike gold seekers. We arrive in Skagway and embark on the ms Koningsdam for our four-night cruise. The ship stays docked in Skagway into the evening allowing us to go ashore and explore this authentic 1890s gold rush boomtown.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 9 : Glacier Bay Cruise

Enjoy front-row seats for one of nature‘s most breathtaking sights, Glacier Bay! Our ship maneuvers easily along these pristine shores for close views of glaciers, lush forests, and mountains. A National Park Ranger provides insight into this corner of Alaska. Watch for glacial ice to calve, or break off, crashing into the sea.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 10 : Ketchikan

Call on Ketchikan today, the Salmon Fishing Capital of the World. This charming port is a cultural hub and has a colorful history. Browse the shops and galleries along Creek Street or schedule an optional excursion offered by Holland America.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 11 : The Inside Passage

Snow-capped mountains, lush forests, and hundreds of islands and coastal inlets mark our progress through an astonishing fjord-like waterway. We trace the southeastern hook of Alaska and Canada's Pacific Coast and witness firsthand how this vital ocean route still links communities today.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 12 : Vancouver to Seattle

Disembark in Vancouver, British Columbia and enjoy a scenic drive to Seattle, "The Emerald City." Tonight we toast our amazing journey at a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 13 : Fly Home

Tour Map

Tour Map for Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

Departure Cities

KELO TV Pickup Locations:

Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport