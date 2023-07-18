Additional Tour Information

Ashley Thompson

As host of KELOLAND Living, Ashley draws on years of experience serving KELOLAND nonprofits and a wealth of life experience to help bring stories and solutions that are important to viewers to a lifestyle television format.

Ashley began developing a love of languages as a child and that passion has fueled a life-long love of travel. Having studied and lived in France, she considers it her most proficient language, but also has working knowledge of Russian and Portuguese. She is currently studying Spanish and Italian to round out her knowledge of Romance Languages.

Spending time with her husband and three kids while wasting an inordinate amount of time trying to DIY everything in her life rounds out her busy schedule, cementing further how excited she is to be traveling on this relaxing Alaskan adventure.

Join Ashley and other KELOLAND Viewers on this beautiful tour!