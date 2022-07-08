Latest Information On Our COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise

Featuring the ms Koningsdam

Departs: July 8th, 2022 Tour Dates & Pricing

Featuring a spectacular three-night Inside Passage cruise, a historic rail journey, Denali National Park, and much more. Begin the tour with a three-night Inside Passage cruise with a port of call in Juneau, Alaska's capital. All staterooms have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private walk-out verandah. Ride the historic White Pass Yukon Route Railway, then travel the Alaska Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska where we pan for gold and cruise the Chena River on a classic sternwheeler. Go on a fascinating Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali National Park and visit the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla. Cruise Prince William Sound’s calm waters for an afternoon of glacier viewing, witness Turnagain Arm's dramatic landscapes, and acquaint yourself with downtown Anchorage, Alaska's largest city.

Online Travel Show:

Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise-KELO TV 6

You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo above and watching the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to able to submit and receive your coupon to be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!

Hosted By: Tom Hanson

TV Anchor

KELO TV

View Biography

KELO
The Holiday Advantage
Airfare Included
 Airfare Included
Exceptional Accommodations with Baggage Handling
 Exceptional Accommodations with Baggage Handling
Premier Attractions
 Premier Attractions
Professional Tour Directors
 Professional Tour Directors
Motorcoach & Professional Driver
 Motorcoach & Professional Driver
Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
 Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
Day 1 : Fly to Seattle

We have accommodations in suburban Seattle this evening before embarking on our journey.

Day 2 : Embark on the ms Koningsdam

After breakfast, we drive north to the vibrant port city of Vancouver. The city’s setting is spectacular, nestled between mountains and ocean. We board the ms Koningsdam for our three-night cruise into the spectacular Inside Passage.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 3 : The Inside Passage

Snow-capped mountains, lush forests, and hundreds of islands and coastal inlets mark our progress through an astonishing fjord-like waterway today. We trace Canada's Pacific Coast and Southeastern Alaska, seeing firsthand how this vital ocean route still links communities today. As we cruise, delightful shipboard shows, music, and dance light up the evening.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 4 : Juneau

Today, we call on Alaska's beautiful capital, Juneau. The city can only be reached by air or sea. Its natural setting between the waters of Gastineau Channel and coastal mountains and forest make it one of the most stunning capitals. We sightsee and shop on our own or choose an optional excursion.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 5 : Scenic Train Ride

After breakfast we disembark in Skagway. Here, we board the White Pass & Yukon Route Railway for an exciting narrow-gauge train ride along the path of the legendary Klondike gold seekers. We pass incredible panoramas of glaciers, mountains and waterfalls. Later, we arrive in Whitehorse.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 6 : The Alaska Highway

We travel the Alaska Highway which was originally built as a military supply road during World War II and now links Alaska to Canada. We enjoy views of the crystal-clear waters of Kluane Lake and stop at Kluane National Park Visitors Center to learn more about this preserved area.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 7 : Alaska's Interior

En route to Fairbanks, we pass through Delta Junction, an inland delta where the Chena and Tanana rivers meet and feed Alaska’s largest agricultural area. Along the way, we can relive childhood dreams at the Santa Claus House in the town of North Pole. Tonight, we head out for dinner and a show, Alaska style! At a traditional Alaska Salmon Bake enjoy generous portions of salmon grilled over a wood fire. Delight at The Golden Heart Revue!, Alaska’s #1 musical show. We have accommodations for two nights in Fairbanks.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 8 : Gold Dredge 8 & Riverboat Discovery III

Today we’re introduced to Fairbanks’ history as we trace its development from the gold rush to the discovery of Black Gold. Get a glimpse of the famed Trans-Alaska Pipeline. At Gold Dredge 8, we learn to pan for gold and keep what we find! Enjoy an all-you-can-eat lunch at Steamboat Landing. We board the Riverboat Discovery lll sternwheeler for a narrated excursion on the Chena River featuring a bush plane and sled dog demonstration before we go ashore to a recreated Athabascan Native camp.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 9 : Denali National Park & Preserve

Panoramic views of wilderness and the Alaska Range provide a spectacular backdrop as we travel to Denali National Park & Preserve. At six million acres, it is one of the largest unspoiled regions in the world. A naturalist guide joins us on a journey into the tundra. Watch for grizzly bear, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. We end our day at a Denali Park Lodge.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 10 : The Iditarod Trail

A scenic morning drive takes us to Wasilla. After lunch at Settlers Bay Lodge, we learn about extraordinary sled dogs at the Iditarod Trail Headquarters for the treasured Anchorage-to-Nome race. Later, traverse the Matanuska Valley, the state’s first agricultural center, before arriving in Anchorage.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 11 : Prince William Sound

We head south immersed in the spellbinding scenery of Turnagain Arm. See animals up-close at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. Departing from Whittier we enjoy a Phillips 26 Glacier Cruise on the calm waters of Prince William Sound to view hanging and tidewater glaciers. Watch for glacial ice to calve, or break off, crashing into the sea.

Lunch

Day 12 : Anchorage

Have the morning at your leisure with time to visit the world-class Anchorage Museum if you choose. Enjoy a special Farewell Meal and an enlightening visit to the Alaska Native Heritage Center before transferring to the airport for our overnight flight home.

Lunch

Day 13 : Arrive Home

Additional Tour Information

Your Holiday Vacations Experience Includes

  • All airfare
  • All cruise port charges, fuel surcharges, government fees, airport & departure taxes
  • Holiday Vacations Tour Director
  • Motorcoach & professional driver
  • Baggage handling at hotels
  • $100 Loyalty Credit for a future tour

All Accommodations Featuring

  • 1 night in Seattle
  • 1 night in Whitehorse
  • 1 night in Tok
  • 2 nights in Fairbanks
  • 1 night near Denali National Park
  • 2 nights in Anchorage

Attractions & Highlights

  • Alaska Highway & the Yukon
  • Kluane National Park & Reserve
  • Delta Junction
  • Santa Claus House
  • The Golden Heart Revue! musical
  • Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline
  • Gold Dredge 8
  • Riverboat Discovery III
  • Floatplane & sled dog demonstration
  • Recreated Athabascan Native camp
  • Denali National Park Tundra Wilderness Tour
  • Iditarod Trail Headquarters
  • Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
  • Phillips 26 Glacier Cruise on Prince William Sound
  • Alaska Native Heritage Center

23 Excellent Meals Featuring

  • Dinner at the Alaska Salmon Bake
  • Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch

Exclusive Cruise Ship Benefits

  • 3 nights aboard Holland America Line’s ms Koningsdam
  • All meals included aboard ship with As You Wish Dining
  • Included Shore Excursion: White Pass & Yukon Route Scenic Railway
  • Ports of Call:
  • Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Juneau, Alaska
  • Skagway, Alaska

Highest Elevation: 3,895 feet.

Tour Dates & Pricing

Occupancy

Price Per Person

Request a Quote

Double

$5899

Single

$7599

Final Payment Date: 04/04/2022

Tour Map for Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise

Departure Cities

KELO TV Pickup Locations:

Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport

Tom Hanson

Tom Hanson is one of South Dakota’s most experienced television journalists. He currently anchors the KELOLAND News at Midday and 5 p.m. newscasts. Tom joined KELOLAND News in October of 2020. Along with Sioux Falls, he has worked at television stations in Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs and Rapid City.

He is the recipient of several EMMY awards, including the Silver Circle. In 2014, The South Dakota Broadcasters Association honored Tom with the Tom Brokaw award. In 2020, the mayor of Sioux Falls named a day in his honor. He has been awarded fellowships from The National Press Foundation, The Carter Center, and the Poynter Institute. Tom is also a member of the South Dakota Board of Directors for the Alzheimer’s Association.

He grew up in Mitchell and often spent time in Huron and Miller, where his grandparents lived. His wife, Carmen, is originally from Parkston.

Join Tom and KELOLAND viewers on this fabulous trip.