Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise

Tom Hanson

Tom Hanson is one of South Dakota’s most experienced television journalists. He currently anchors the KELOLAND News at Midday and 5 p.m. newscasts. Tom joined KELOLAND News in October of 2020. Along with Sioux Falls, he has worked at television stations in Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs and Rapid City.

He is the recipient of several EMMY awards, including the Silver Circle. In 2014, The South Dakota Broadcasters Association honored Tom with the Tom Brokaw award. In 2020, the mayor of Sioux Falls named a day in his honor. He has been awarded fellowships from The National Press Foundation, The Carter Center, and the Poynter Institute. Tom is also a member of the South Dakota Board of Directors for the Alzheimer’s Association.

He grew up in Mitchell and often spent time in Huron and Miller, where his grandparents lived. His wife, Carmen, is originally from Parkston.

Join Tom and KELOLAND viewers on this fabulous trip.