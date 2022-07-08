Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise

Alaska
Departs: July 8th, 2022
Featuring a spectacular three-night Inside Passage cruise, a historic rail journey, Denali National Park, and much more. Begin the tour with a three-night Inside Passage cruise with a port of call in Juneau, Alaska's capital. All staterooms have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private walk-out verandah. Ride the historic White Pass Yukon Route Railway, then travel the Alaska Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska where we pan for gold and cruise the Chena River on a classic sternwheeler. Go on a fascinating Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali National Park and visit the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla. Cruise Prince William Sound’s calm waters for an afternoon of glacier viewing, witness Turnagain Arm's dramatic landscapes, and acquaint yourself with downtown Anchorage, Alaska's largest city.
Hosted By: Tom Hanson
TV Anchor
KELO TV
Day 1 : Fly to Seattle
We have accommodations in suburban Seattle this evening before embarking on our journey.
Day 2 : Embark on the ms Koningsdam
After breakfast, we drive north to the vibrant port city of Vancouver. The city’s setting is spectacular, nestled between mountains and ocean. We board the ms Koningsdam for our three-night cruise into the spectacular Inside Passage.
Day 3 : The Inside Passage
Snow-capped mountains, lush forests, and hundreds of islands and coastal inlets mark our progress through an astonishing fjord-like waterway today. We trace Canada's Pacific Coast and Southeastern Alaska, seeing firsthand how this vital ocean route still links communities today. As we cruise, delightful shipboard shows, music, and dance light up the evening.
Day 4 : Juneau
Today, we call on Alaska's beautiful capital, Juneau. The city can only be reached by air or sea. Its natural setting between the waters of Gastineau Channel and coastal mountains and forest make it one of the most stunning capitals. We sightsee and shop on our own or choose an optional excursion.
Day 5 : Scenic Train Ride
After breakfast we disembark in Skagway. Here, we board the White Pass & Yukon Route Railway for an exciting narrow-gauge train ride along the path of the legendary Klondike gold seekers. We pass incredible panoramas of glaciers, mountains and waterfalls. Later, we arrive in Whitehorse.
Day 6 : The Alaska Highway
We travel the Alaska Highway which was originally built as a military supply road during World War II and now links Alaska to Canada. We enjoy views of the crystal-clear waters of Kluane Lake and stop at Kluane National Park Visitors Center to learn more about this preserved area.
Day 7 : Alaska's Interior
En route to Fairbanks, we pass through Delta Junction, an inland delta where the Chena and Tanana rivers meet and feed Alaska’s largest agricultural area. Along the way, we can relive childhood dreams at the Santa Claus House in the town of North Pole. Tonight, we head out for dinner and a show, Alaska style! At a traditional Alaska Salmon Bake enjoy generous portions of salmon grilled over a wood fire. Delight at The Golden Heart Revue!, Alaska’s #1 musical show. We have accommodations for two nights in Fairbanks.
Day 8 : Gold Dredge 8 & Riverboat Discovery III
Today we’re introduced to Fairbanks’ history as we trace its development from the gold rush to the discovery of Black Gold. Get a glimpse of the famed Trans-Alaska Pipeline. At Gold Dredge 8, we learn to pan for gold and keep what we find! Enjoy an all-you-can-eat lunch at Steamboat Landing. We board the Riverboat Discovery lll sternwheeler for a narrated excursion on the Chena River featuring a bush plane and sled dog demonstration before we go ashore to a recreated Athabascan Native camp.
Day 9 : Denali National Park & Preserve
Panoramic views of wilderness and the Alaska Range provide a spectacular backdrop as we travel to Denali National Park & Preserve. At six million acres, it is one of the largest unspoiled regions in the world. A naturalist guide joins us on a journey into the tundra. Watch for grizzly bear, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. We end our day at a Denali Park Lodge.
Day 10 : The Iditarod Trail
A scenic morning drive takes us to Wasilla. After lunch at Settlers Bay Lodge, we learn about extraordinary sled dogs at the Iditarod Trail Headquarters for the treasured Anchorage-to-Nome race. Later, traverse the Matanuska Valley, the state’s first agricultural center, before arriving in Anchorage.
Day 11 : Prince William Sound
We head south immersed in the spellbinding scenery of Turnagain Arm. See animals up-close at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. Departing from Whittier we enjoy a Phillips 26 Glacier Cruise on the calm waters of Prince William Sound to view hanging and tidewater glaciers. Watch for glacial ice to calve, or break off, crashing into the sea.
Day 12 : Anchorage
Have the morning at your leisure with time to visit the world-class Anchorage Museum if you choose. Enjoy a special Farewell Meal and an enlightening visit to the Alaska Native Heritage Center before transferring to the airport for our overnight flight home.
Day 13 : Arrive Home
July 8th, 2022 - July 20th, 2022
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$5899
Single
$7599
Final Payment Date: 04/04/2022
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Tom Hanson is one of South Dakota’s most experienced television journalists. He currently anchors the KELOLAND News at Midday and 5 p.m. newscasts. Tom joined KELOLAND News in October of 2020. Along with Sioux Falls, he has worked at television stations in Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs and Rapid City.
He is the recipient of several EMMY awards, including the Silver Circle. In 2014, The South Dakota Broadcasters Association honored Tom with the Tom Brokaw award. In 2020, the mayor of Sioux Falls named a day in his honor. He has been awarded fellowships from The National Press Foundation, The Carter Center, and the Poynter Institute. Tom is also a member of the South Dakota Board of Directors for the Alzheimer’s Association.
He grew up in Mitchell and often spent time in Huron and Miller, where his grandparents lived. His wife, Carmen, is originally from Parkston.
Join Tom and KELOLAND viewers on this fabulous trip.
Tour days tend to be shorter in length, at a relaxed pace, and include lots of unscheduled time for leisure. Expect standing and walking for extended periods of time on flat surfaces, mostly low altitudes, and consistent temperatures.
Tour days usually move at a leisurely pace. Some days’ scheduled activities last longer than others. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on occasionally uneven terrain. You may experience changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a consistent pace, and may include long travel days. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on uneven surfaces. Some destinations may have changes in altitude and/or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a brisk pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on uneven surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a vigorous pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on rough surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.