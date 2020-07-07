Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise

Departs: July 7th, 2020

Featuring a captivating three-night Inside Passage cruise, a historic journey by rail, Denali National Park, and much more. Begin the tour with a three-night Inside Passage cruise with a port of call in Juneau, Alaska's capital. Take the historic White Pass Yukon Route railway into the Yukon Territory, then travel the Alaska Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska where we pan for gold and cruise the Tanana River on a classic sternwheeler. Go on a fascinating Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali National Park and visit the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla. Cruise the calm waters of Prince William Sound for an afternoon, witness Turnagain Arm's dramatic landscapes, and acquaint yourself with downtown Anchorage, Alaska's largest city.

