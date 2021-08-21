Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon

Alaska
Departs: August 21st, 2021 Tour Dates & Pricing
Immerse yourself in the scenic beauty of Utah and Arizona while visiting four iconic National Parks and Salt Lake City. After a performance by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, travel east by motorcoach to Arches National Park and Dead Horse Point State Park. Tour the Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum, Goosenecks State Park, and the Monument Valley Visitor Center on our way to Kayenta, Arizona. For the next few days we will see the Grand Canyon's sweeping panoramas, traverse the Grand Staircase, and witness otherworldly rock formations at Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. We return to Salt Lake City and fly home the following day.
You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo above and watching the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to able to submit and receive your coupon to be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!
Hosted By: Dan Santella
KELOLAND TV Anchor
KELO TV
View Biography
Day 1 : Fly to Salt Lake City
Settle in for a restful night in downtown Salt Lake City.
Day 2 : Visit Moab
Our day begins with a visit to see the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as they record a performance for the longest-running radio broadcast of its kind in the U.S.
Next we travel to Moab for two wonderful evenings.
Day 3 : Arches National Park
Enjoy an included continental breakfast each morning during our stay in Moab.
Today we explore Arches National Park with an expert local guide. This is the world’s largest concentration of natural sandstone arches, which are the result of erosion and weathering.
A boxed lunch will be served before we visit Dead Horse Point State Park, considered Utah’s most spectacular state park. Scenic overlooks provide breathtaking panoramas of sculptured pinnacles and buttes.
Day 4 : Monument Valley
Departing from Moab, we visit Newspaper Rock, one of the finest examples of petroglyphs in the United States.
We also visit the Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum to view an impressive collection of Native American artifacts.
After an included lunch, we discover Goosenecks State Park. Here, we overlook the San Juan River, its course zigzagging more than six miles in less than one linear mile!
We then venture to the Monument Valley Visitor Center. The rugged, untouched beauty of this area has been used to portray the Old West in many motion picture and television westerns.
Day 5 : The Grand Canyon
Today we visit the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon! Stretching 227 miles along the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon varies from four to an incredible eighteen miles in width and reaches a depth of almost a mile below the South Rim. Enjoy photo and viewing stops from spectacular overlooks.
Tonight we relish the unique experience to stay within Grand Canyon National Park, right on the canyon's rim! This evening, savor the colors and changing light of sunset while overlooking the magnificent canyon.
Day 6 : The Grand Staircase
Savor sweeping panoramas and surreal landscapes during our last stop at Grandview Lookout before departing the Grand Canyon. We’ll traverse the Grand Staircase before arriving at incredible Zion National Park, a spectacular example of cliff and canyon landscapes.
Carved by the Virgin River over millions of years, we will stay the night in the Zion Park area, nestled among the towering rock formations.
Day 7 : Zion National Park
Enjoy free time to explore the park by tram and learn the history and geology of the region. View soaring cliffs, waterfalls, and rock formations described as thrones, steeples, and cathedrals.
Later, we unpack for two relaxing nights in the Bryce Canyon area.
Day 8 : Bryce Canyon
Rimmed by pine and aspen forests, Bryce Canyon National Park offers a marvelous viewing experience. The park is a natural wonderland of towering spires and erosion-sculpted rocks called hoodoos. We make several photo stops along our route.
The afternoon is free for additional sightseeing.
This evening, we enjoy dinner and live music at Ebenezer’s Barn and Grill.
Day 9 : Salt Lake City
We visit the Bryce Wildlife Museum, featuring animal taxidermy and one of the finest butterfly collections in North America.
Later we travel back to Salt Lake City and gather for a Farewell Dinner.
Day 10 : Fly Home
We fly home with delightful memories.
August 21st, 2021 - August 30th, 2021
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$4299
Single
$5199
Final Payment Date: 06/22/2021
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Dan anchors KELOLAND’s evening weekend news and reports during the week. He grew up in Sioux Falls, graduating from O’Gorman High School. Since then, Dan has received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from Creighton University.
When not working, Dan loves spending time with friends and family. He also enjoys playing and listening to music, running, playing soccer and watching each and every soccer match that the U.S. Men’s National Team plays.
Some of his favorite trips over the years have been to our National Parks. Olympic National Park and Glacier National Park are two of his favorites. Dan has especially long wanted to visit Zion National Park and can’t wait for this trip!
Join Dan and KELOLAND viewers on this wonderful vacation.
