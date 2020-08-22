Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon

Immerse yourself in the scenic beauty of Utah and Arizona while visiting four iconic National Parks and Salt Lake City. After a performance by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, travel west by motorcoach to Arches National Park and Dead Horse Point State Park. Tour the Edge of the Cedars State Park Museum, Goosenecks State Park, and the Monument Valley Visitor Center on our way to Kayenta, Arizona. For the next three days we will see the Grand Canyon's sweeping panoramas, traverse the Grand Staircase, and witness otherworldly rock formations at Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park. We return to Salt Lake City and fly home the following day.

Online Travel Show:

You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo above and watching the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to able to submit and receive your coupon to be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!