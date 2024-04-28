Additional Tour Information

Dan Santella

Dan anchors KELOLAND’s Midday newscast and also reports Monday through Friday.

He grew up in Sioux Falls, graduated from O’Gorman High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University as well as a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from Creighton University.

When not working, Dan loves playing and listening to music, running and playing soccer.

Join Dan and KELOLAND viewers on this wonderful vacation.