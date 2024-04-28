Additional Tour Information

Alaska
Australia, New Zealand & Tahiti
Canada
Central & South America
Eastern USA
Europe, Africa & the Middle East
Hawaii
Southern USA
West & Mid-West USA
View All Destinations
Hosted By: Dan Santella
KELOLAND TV Anchor
KELO TV
View Biography
Experience the sweet southeast coast on a leisurely tour of defining cities and attractions in South Carolina and Georgia. Explore the beautiful grounds of a historic plantation and discover quintessential Southern charm in downtown Charleston on a guided carriage ride. Learn about the Civil War when we cruise to Fort Sumter and enrich your knowledge with museum visits. Discover Savannah, enjoying its rich history and lovely waterfront including a riverboat luncheon cruise as we dine on classic Southern coastal cuisine. Indulge your sweet tooth and learn how to make homemade Southern pralines at Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table. Conclude in the bustling city of Atlanta with visits to the Georgia Aquarium and more. Then, enjoy leisure time before we part ways with a signature Holiday Vacations farewell gathering.
You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo to watch the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to submit your contact information and receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!
April 28th, 2024 - May 5th, 2024
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$4099
Single
$4999
Final Payment Date: 02/28/2024
Day 1 : Sweet South Carolina
Travel to Charleston, where we stay for the next three nights.
Day 2 : Charleston
Begin the day with a tour of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. We witness the beautiful gardens and grounds before exploring the Drayton family’s historic mansion, providing a glimpse into the history of this 18th-century estate. Enjoy a Welcome Lunch with new friends, then embark on a guided horse-drawn carriage ride through historic downtown Charleston. Ride along several blocks in the center of the “Holy City,” viewing lovely gardens, quaint houses, mansions, parks, and churches. We finish our explorations today with a memorable visit to the Patriot’s Point Naval & Maritime Museum, featuring the USS Yorktown. Here, you’ll have the incredible opportunity to experience a true piece of American history up close as we explore the aircraft carrier.
Day 3 : Fort Sumter
We start today with a cruise to Fort Sumter, learning about events leading up to the Civil War. Upon arrival, a National Park Service Ranger joins us to provide details about this significant site and its important role in the war. Afterwards, we visit the Charleston Museum to view exhibits such as Becoming Americans: Charleston in the Revolution, The Armory: Revolutionary and Civil War Weaponry, and City Under Siege: Charleston in the Civil War. The remainder of the day is at leisure.
Day 4 : Savannah
This morning we arrive in Savannah and begin the day with a city tour. Take in the beautiful sights as our comfortable motorcoach brings us into the old Historic District, filled with restored buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries. Enjoy picturesque waterfronts, once the location of cotton warehouses and now hotels, restaurants, and shops. A highlight here is the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. Next, delight in a riverboat luncheon cruise down the Savannah River and kick back to feast upon scrumptious Southern fare with a buffet of signature regionally-celebrated shrimp and grits, Southern fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato soufflé, Southern greens, and more. This afternoon we visit Old Fort Jackson, Georgia’s oldest standing brick fort. Revel in the opportunity to take part in an exciting cannon demonstration that uses some of the oldest artillery in the Southeast United States. Later, we check in to our Savannah hotel.
Day 5 : Savannah at Leisure
Indulge in a leisurely morning, with lunch on our own at the Savannah City Market. This historic market center is filled with some of Savannah’s most popular spots for restaurants, art galleries, shopping, and more. This afternoon, we travel to the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace and tour the Regency-style home where the Girl Scout’s founder was born while hearing interesting stories about her world-changing legacy. We then visit Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table to learn the history of delicious pralines and how this confection came from France to New Orleans, becoming a trend across the South. Work together with other guests to prepare a batch of fresh pralines and take home your very own homemade Southern candy that will be a great memory of Savannah.
Day 6 : Atlanta
We pack up and head to the Atlanta History Center this morning to learn about the city’s diverse range of origins and economies. Discover the way railroads helped build this fascinating city, how Atlanta played a vital role in the Civil War, and why Georgia’s most famous golfer, Bobby Jones, is believed to be responsible for popularizing golf in the United States. Later, we check in to our Atlanta accommodations and have the evening free for dinner and exploring the city.
Day 7 : Georgia Aquarium & the National Center for Civil and Human Rights
We enjoy a delicious breakfast before experiencing the biodiversity of Earth’s marine animals at one of the largest aquariums in the world. The Georgia Aquarium has seven massive galleries featuring hundreds of species including bottlenose dolphins, African penguins, hammerhead sharks, and more. Following lunch on our own at the historic Ponce City Market, we stop for photos at the Centennial Olympic Park, a 22-acre park honoring Georgia’s legacy of the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. We continue to the National Center for Civil & Human Rights. The 42,000 square-foot building houses immersive exhibitions dedicated to the history of the civil rights movement in the United States and stories of the struggles for human rights around the world. Spend time at leisure before gathering for a Farewell Dinner to celebrate and relive the memories of our wonderful vacation.
Day 8 : Arrive Home
Today we fly home with fond memories of our time together in the Southeast United States.
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Dan anchors KELOLAND’s Midday newscast and also reports Monday through Friday.
He grew up in Sioux Falls, graduated from O’Gorman High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University as well as a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from Creighton University.
When not working, Dan loves playing and listening to music, running and playing soccer.
Join Dan and KELOLAND viewers on this wonderful vacation.
Tour days tend to be shorter in length, at a relaxed pace, and include lots of unscheduled time for leisure. Expect standing and walking for extended periods of time on flat surfaces, mostly low altitudes, and consistent temperatures.
Tour days usually move at a leisurely pace. Some days’ scheduled activities last longer than others. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on occasionally uneven terrain. You may experience changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a consistent pace, and may include long travel days. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on uneven surfaces. Some destinations may have changes in altitude and/or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a brisk pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on uneven surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a vigorous pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on rough surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.