Hawaii Three Island Holiday

featuring Oahu, Kauai, & Maui
Departs: March 25th, 2023 Tour Dates & Pricing
A tropical retreat showcasing the best of three distinct Hawaiian Islands with fabulous resort hotels that will take your breath away. Strike the perfect balance of scheduled activities and free time for optional excursions with three nights on Oahu, two nights on Kauai, and three nights on Maui. Stay at luxurious resort hotels every night with lavish amenities, private lanais, splendid dining options, and stunning views. Highlights include a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial & Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor, a Honolulu city tour, the Maui Ocean Center, a Maui Tropical Plantation tram tour, and a traditional luau and Polynesian show. Plus, all inter-island flights are included!
Hosted By: Bridget Bennett
KELOLAND TV News Anchor
KELO TV
Day 1 : Fly to Honolulu
The moment we step off the plane we feel the Aloha spirit that draws so many travelers to this lush island paradise. After a traditional flower lei greeting, we check in to our luxurious resort hotel for a three-night stay, ideally located by the beautiful white sands of Waikiki Beach.
Day 2 : Pearl Harbor
Our day begins with the most moving site on Oahu, Pearl Harbor National Memorial. View the galleries and exhibits that recall December 7, 1941, the day that catapulted the U.S. into World War II. A documentary film precedes our Navy launch out to the USS Arizona Memorial to observe the sunken battleship. Afterward, E Komo Mai (welcome) new friends over refreshing beverages during a Holiday Vacations Welcome Lunch in Honolulu. Our city tour continues, bringing us past the volcanic shaped Hawaiian State Capitol building and Iolani Palace, the only palace in the U.S. once inhabited by a reigning monarch. We’ll also visit the Punchbowl, an extinct volcano and home of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
Day 3 : Oahu
Today is yours to experience all Oahu has to offer. Enjoy warm island breezes while relaxing on Waikiki Beach or explore Diamond Head crater. Perhaps mingle with the fish at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, lose yourself in Honolulu’s downtown ambiance, or spend the day learning about the ancient cultures of six island nations at the Polynesian Cultural Center.
Day 4 : Waimea Canyon
This morning we fly to Kauai, known as the Garden Isle for its lush, tropical landscapes. After lunch, we sample rich, aromatic coffee at the Kauai Coffee Company's Visitor Center, the country’s largest grower. Later we witness the Grand Canyon of the Pacific, Waimea Canyon, a vast gorge in striking colors of red rock and emerald green vegetation. This evening we check in to our upscale Kauai accommodations.
Day 5 : Kauai
Kauai is known as the second wettest place on earth, resulting in lush rainforest, breathtaking scenery and balmy breezes. Today is yours to explore! Our included excursion features a relaxing ride on the Wailua River with songs, stories and hula lessons followed by a short nature walk through the rainforest to Smith’s Fern Grotto. Spend the rest of the day at leisure touring a botanical garden, flightseeing by helicopter, or relaxing by the pool at our resort hotel.
Day 6 : Maui
We fly to Maui today, nicknamed the Valley Isle for the valleys carved into its mountains. We enjoy lunch, then visit the Maui Ocean Center for an up-close view of the marine life that calls Hawaii home. Meet some of the most notable visitors to these waters during the 3D Humpbacks of Hawaii experience. Next we drive to Lahaina, an old whaling port dotted with historical landmarks, shops and galleries. The town is especially known for its gigantic Banyan tree with branches spanning an entire city block! Later we arrive at our hotel located on Ka'anapali Beach.
Day 7 : The Valley Isle
We have the day to relax at the hotel, play on a championship golf course, go on a snorkeling expedition, or travel the winding Road to Hana.
Day 8 : Traditional Luau
Sleep in or wake up early to watch the sunrise from the summit of Haleakala, House of the Sun. A pleasant stroll from the hotel leads to Whalers Village, an inviting area of shops, dining and live entertainment. Tonight, enjoy tropical drinks and the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine at the Drums of the Pacific Luau and Polynesian Show. Our evening ends with music and dances of the South Pacific!
Day 9 : Aloha Hawaii
After a morning at leisure we explore the Maui Tropical Plantation on a narrated tram tour to discover more of the diverse fruits and plants that grow here. View palm trees, bananas, avocados, and taro in various states of development. Then we gather for a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner with new friends before boarding our overnight flight back to the mainland.
Day 10 : Arrive Home
A Hui Hou (until we meet again).
March 25th, 2023 - April 3rd, 2023
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$5899
Single
$6999
Final Payment Date: 01/24/2023
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Bridget Bennett has lived in the Midwest all of her life. She grew up in Ellendale, ND, just a few miles north of the South Dakota border. While only a freshman at Ellendale High School, Bridget knew journalism was a perfect fit. She wrote stories for the local county newspaper all through high school and got her first taste of broadcast news job shadowing in Fargo, ND.
She started her broadcast career in Sioux Falls in 2012 and moved to Sioux City in 2018 to become the evening anchor at KCAU 9 News before coming back to KELOLAND in 2019 as the evening anchor. Throughout her broadcast career, Bridget has been awarded several Midwest Regional Emmys for producing, anchoring and reporting. She has also received several other regional news awards including Edward R. Murrow, Eric Sevareid and AP News.
Please join Bridget and other KELOLAND viewers on this amazing tour!
The rich history and culture of the South Pacific comes alive as you explore six island nations. Learn about the ancient traditions and customs of each village and ride through the lagoon in a canoe. Feast on authentic cuisine during a festive buffet before the evening show full of music, dance and dazzling fireknives. Roundtrip transportation from your Waikiki Beach hotel is included. (Not offered on Sundays or Wednesdays)
Starting at $160 Per Person
Board a helicopter for stunning aerial views of Kauai including the Na Pali cliffs, pristine blue waters of Hanalei Bay and Waimea Canyon. Roundtrip transportation from your Kauai hotel is included.
Starting at $271 Per Person
Spend the day viewing magnificent waterfalls, lush rainforests and black sand beaches as the Road to Hana winds over steep cliffs and into breathtaking valleys. Continental breakfast, lunch and roundtrip transportation from your Maui hotel included.
Starting at $235 Per Person
Join the Pacific Whale Foundation for a two-hour narrated adventure to observe Hawaii’s most famous winter visitors, the humpback whales. Offered December – April.
Starting at $71 Per Person
*Does not include roundtrip transportation
Enjoy views of Maui’s scenic coast as you savor the fresh flavors of the region and island rhythms fill the air while the sun slips below the horizon. A certified Marine Naturalist will be onboard to help identify marine life and answer any questions. Offered May – November.
Starting at $147 Per Person
All Hawaii optional activities booked are fully refundable up until 7 days before the tour departs. Any activities booked or cancelled within 7 days of departure or while on tour are non-refundable.
