Hawaii Three Island Holiday

A tropical retreat showcasing the best of three distinct Hawaiian Islands with fabulous resort hotels that will take your breath away. Strike the perfect balance of scheduled activities and free time for optional excursions with three nights on Oahu, two nights on Kauai, and three nights on Maui. Stay at luxurious resort hotels every night with lavish amenities, private lanais, splendid dining options, and stunning views. Highlights include a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial & Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor, a Honolulu city tour, the Maui Ocean Center, a Maui Tropical Plantation tram tour, and a traditional luau and Polynesian show. Plus, all inter-island flights are included!

