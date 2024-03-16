Additional Tour Information

Alaska
Hosted By: Kelli Volk
KELOLAND TV News Anchor & Reporter
KELO TV
Escape to tropical paradise with a trip to three distinct Hawaiian Islands, featuring spectacular accommodations during our three nights on Oahu, two nights on the Big Island, and three nights on Maui. Receive a traditional flower lei greeting as you begin your adventure with must-see planned attractions and time at leisure to find your own adventures on each island. Highlights include a Honolulu city tour, the USS Arizona Memorial* and Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and an authentic luau with Polynesian performances and cuisine. All inter-island flights are included!
You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo to watch the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to submit your contact information and receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!
Take your Hawaiian getaway to the next level of extraordinary with some of our immersive excursion options. We’ve compiled the best activities for all interests, including scenic flightseeing, whale watching, a sunset dinner cruise, and more.
Book now to make the most of your time in paradise!
View Available Hawaii Optional Excursions
March 16th, 2024 - March 25th, 2024
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$5999
Single
$7099
Final Payment Date: 01/16/2024
Day 1 : Fly to Honolulu
We board our flight to paradise and step off the plane to feel the Aloha spirit that draws so many travelers to this lush island oasis. We are welcomed with a traditional lei greeting before checking in to our Waikiki Beach hotel for a three-night stay.
Day 2 : Pearl Harbor
After a delicious included breakfast, we embark on a tour of the capital city including the most moving site on Oahu, Pearl Harbor National Memorial. At the visitor center, we view the galleries and exhibits that recall December 7, 1941, the day that catapulted the U.S. into World War II. We watch a documentary film and take a Navy launch out to the USS Arizona Memorial to observe the sunken battleship. This afternoon, we mingle with new friends over a Holiday Vacations Welcome Lunch in Honolulu. We continue our city tour and have a chance to view the volcanic-shaped Hawaiian State Capitol building and Iolani Palace, home to Hawaii's last reigning monarchs. We also visit the Punchbowl, an extinct volcano and home of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. *Tickets to the USS Arizona Memorial are subject to availability through National Park Service and confirmed the day prior.
Day 3 : Oahu
Today is yours to explore the island of Oahu as you please. Relax on heavenly Waikiki Beach, sample the local Hawaiian fare on a food tour, return to Pearl Harbor to tour the USS Missouri Memorial, hike, snorkel, or explore the depths of the beautiful ocean on a submarine adventure. This evening, enjoy a fantastic included dinner at the hotel.
Day 4 : Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
This morning, we fly to Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii. Following a delicious lunch just outside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, we drive inside for a stop at the visitor center and pause along the way to appreciate the dramatic overlooks . The unique landscape of the park features volcanic craters, dried lava flows, and steam vents. Afterward, we check in to our Kona hotel for a two-night stay.
Day 5 : The Big Island
Enjoy a wonderful included breakfast at the hotel this morning before an exciting day of exploring the Big Island on your own. You may choose to tour a chocolate farm or the Kona Brewery, swim with manta rays, go flightseeing for an aerial view of the volcanoes, shop and dine in historic Kailua-Kona Village, or simply relax on your private lanai at the hotel.
Day 6 : Maui
This morning we fly to Maui, nicknamed the Valley Isle for the valleys carved into its mountains. Our lunch at the Maui Ocean Center offers stunning views of Ma’alaea Bay Harbor. This afternoon, there is time to explore the campus to view sea turtles, colorful fish, sharks, jellyfish, and even touch coral. Learn about the area’s largest seasonal visitors and see them in 3D at the Humpbacks of Hawaii experience. Later, we arrive at our gorgeous hotel located right along Ka'anapali Beach and enjoy time at leisure.
Day 7 : The Valley Isle
Enjoy a relaxing morning with an included breakfast before venturing out on your own to discover all that Maui has to offer. Tour a working pineapple farm, visit a chocolate farm, or travel the winding Road to Hana.
Day 8 : Traditional Luau
This morning, you can choose to ascend to the top of Haleakala to watch the vibrant sunrise or sleep in and enjoy a morning at leisure. During free time today, consider taking a pleasant stroll from the hotel to Whalers Village, an inviting area of shops, dining, and live entertainment. Tonight, say farewell Hawaii-style at Drums of the Pacific luau and Polynesian show. Indulge in tropical drinks and the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine. Our evening ends with traditional music, dancing, and chants from islands across the South Pacific, featuring a thrilling fire knife finale!
Day 9 : Aloha Hawaii
Wake up well-rested and enjoy one last morning to spend as you please in tropical paradise. Later, we spend time exploring the Maui Tropical Plantation on a narrated tram tour, learning about the island’s iconic fruits and plants. We also gather for a fantastic Farewell Meal to commemorate our adventure on the islands of Aloha before boarding our overnight flight to the mainland.
Day 10 : Arrive Home
A hui hou (until we meet again).
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
As a North Dakota native, it’s been a pleasure to settle in neighboring South Dakota and help tell the stories happening in KELOLAND. I joined the KELO news team in early 2016. Before that, I produced and anchored the evening news at KXMC-TV in Minot, ND.
My passion for journalism took off while I was attending Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN. I joined the University’s forensics speech team, and that experience taught me about the importance of communication. I realized I could continue speaking up for other people on a different platform after college: television news. That’s why I want to know about what’s important to you. Feel free to get in touch with me through email or social media.
My passions outside of work include singing, reading, exercising, and playing with Charles, my tuxedo cat.
Join Kelli and KELOLAND viewers on this exciting tour!
Interested in more travel opportunities? Click here or visit www.holidayvacations.com and enter keyword KELOLAND.
