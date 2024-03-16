Additional Tour Information

Kelli Volk

As a North Dakota native, it’s been a pleasure to settle in neighboring South Dakota and help tell the stories happening in KELOLAND. I joined the KELO news team in early 2016. Before that, I produced and anchored the evening news at KXMC-TV in Minot, ND.

My passion for journalism took off while I was attending Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN. I joined the University’s forensics speech team, and that experience taught me about the importance of communication. I realized I could continue speaking up for other people on a different platform after college: television news. That’s why I want to know about what’s important to you. Feel free to get in touch with me through email or social media.

My passions outside of work include singing, reading, exercising, and playing with Charles, my tuxedo cat.

