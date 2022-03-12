Hawaii Three Island Paradise

Brittany Kaye

Brittany hosts KELOLAND Living, the daily one hour lifestyle show that airs weekdays at 2 p.m on KELOLAND TV.

After graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato, Brittany accepted her first job with KEYC-TV. She started off as a reporter and was promoted to the weekend anchor. After spending a year and a half in the news industry in Mankato, Brittany moved to Sioux Falls to help start KELOLAND TV’s first lifestyle program.

Brittany loves to spend time with her dog, Jordy, and being active outdoors, spending time with family and friends, hunting, traveling, attending sporting events, country concerts, and listening to podcasts.

Brittany has a love for traveling. Some of her favorite places include Jamaica, Mexico, Arizona, Florida and South Carolina. She has never been to Hawaii but it has always been at the top of her bucket list. She is so excited to finally get the opportunity to go and can’t wait to visit the three Hawaiian Islands.

Join her and KELOLAND TV viewers on this wonderful vacation.