Hawaii Three Island Paradise

featuring Oahu, The Big Island, & Maui
Departs: March 12th, 2022 Tour Dates & Pricing
Witness the beauty of three distinct Hawaiian Islands as you escape to paradise. Enjoy the perfect balance of scheduled activities and leisure time to find your own adventures with three nights on Oahu, two nights on the Big Island, and three nights on Maui. Highlights include a Honolulu city tour, the USS Arizona Memorial & Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor, a guided tour of Volcanoes National Park, and an authentic luau with Polynesian performances and cuisine, plus all inter-island flights are included!
You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo above and watching the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to able to submit and receive your coupon to be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!
Hosted By: Brittany Kaye
KELO TV
View Biography
Day 1 : Fly to Honolulu
The moment we step off the plane we will feel the aloha spirit that draws so many travelers to this lush island paradise. We are welcomed with a traditional lei greeting before checking in to our Honolulu hotel for a three-night stay.
Day 2 : Pearl Harbor
After a delicious included breakfast we tour the Honolulu area beginning with the most moving site on Oahu, Pearl Harbor National Memorial. At the visitor center, we view the galleries and exhibits that recall December 7, 1941, the day that catapulted the U.S. into World War II. A documentary film precedes our Navy launch out to the USS Arizona Memorial to observe the sunken battleship. Afterward, mingle with new friends over a Holiday Vacations Welcome Lunch in Honolulu. The afternoon brings us past the volcanic shaped Hawaiian State Capitol building and Iolani Palace, the only palace in the U.S. once inhabited by a reigning monarch. We’ll then visit the Punchbowl, an extinct volcano and home of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
Day 3 : Oahu
Today is your opportunity to explore everything Oahu has to offer. Relax on the golden sands of Waikiki Beach, hike Diamond Head crater, snorkel at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, set sail aboard a sunset cruise, or dive deeper into Hawaiian history and culture at Bishop Museum, home to over 25 million treasures!
Day 4 : Volcanoes National Park
This morning we fly to Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii. We stop for a delicious lunch just outside Volcanoes National Park. Once inside the park, pause along the way to appreciate the dramatic overlooks and visitor center. The unique landscape of the park features volcanic craters, dried lava flows and steam vents. Afterwards we check in to our Kona hotel for a two-night stay.
Day 5 : The Big Island
Breakfast is included this morning at our hotel. Explore the Big Island on your own today. Perhaps tour a chocolate farm or the Kona Brewery, swim with manta rays, go flightseeing for an aerial view of the volcanoes, shop and dine in Historic Kailua-Kona Village, or simply relax on your private lanai at the hotel.
Day 6 : Maui
This morning we fly to Maui, nicknamed the Valley Isle for the valleys carved into its mountains. Lunch at the Maui Ocean Center offers stunning views of Ma’alaea Bay Harbor. After lunch there is time to explore the campus to view sea turtles, colorful fish, sharks, jellyfish and even touch coral. Learn about the area’s largest seasonal visitors and see them in 3D at the Humpbacks of Hawaii experience. Next, we drive to Lahaina, an old whaling port dotted with historical landmarks, shops, and galleries. The town is especially known for its gigantic Banyan tree whose branches span an entire city block! Later, we arrive at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa where we enjoy 40 oceanfront acres of lavish swimming pools, tropical plants, shopping, and multiple dining options. We have easy access to long beach strolls and each room includes a private lanai.
Day 7 : The Valley Isle
Begin with a delicious breakfast buffet at our hotel's Swan Court. Our hotel is situated on lovely Ka’anapali Beach, three miles of gorgeous sand often cited as one of the world’s best beaches. We have the day to relax at the hotel, play on a championship golf course, savor the island flavor on a dinner cruise, or travel the winding Road to Hana.
Day 8 : Traditional Luau
Ascend to the top of Haleakala to watch the sunrise this morning or sleep in and enjoy a morning at leisure. A pleasant stroll from the hotel leads to Whalers Village, an inviting area of shops, dining and live entertainment. Tonight, say farewell Hawaiian style at the Drums of the Pacific Luau and Polynesian Show. Enjoy tropical drinks and the exotic flavors of native Hawaiian cuisine. Our evening ends with music, dancing and chants from islands across the South Pacific complete with a thrilling fire-knife finale!
Day 9 : Aloha Hawaii
After a morning at leisure, we gather for a Holiday Vacations farewell lunch. Then we explore the Maui Tropical Plantation on a narrated tram tour learning about the island’s iconic fruits and plants including pineapple, coconut, and more. Later, we board our overnight flight to the mainland.
Day 10 : Arrive Home
A Hui Hou (until we meet again).
March 12th, 2022 - March 21st, 2022
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$5399
Single
$6499
Final Payment Date: 01/11/2022
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Brittany hosts KELOLAND Living, the daily one hour lifestyle show that airs weekdays at 2 p.m on KELOLAND TV.
After graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato, Brittany accepted her first job with KEYC-TV. She started off as a reporter and was promoted to the weekend anchor. After spending a year and a half in the news industry in Mankato, Brittany moved to Sioux Falls to help start KELOLAND TV’s first lifestyle program.
Brittany loves to spend time with her dog, Jordy, and being active outdoors, spending time with family and friends, hunting, traveling, attending sporting events, country concerts, and listening to podcasts.
Brittany has a love for traveling. Some of her favorite places include Jamaica, Mexico, Arizona, Florida and South Carolina. She has never been to Hawaii but it has always been at the top of her bucket list. She is so excited to finally get the opportunity to go and can’t wait to visit the three Hawaiian Islands.
Join her and KELOLAND TV viewers on this wonderful vacation.
Tour days tend to be shorter in length, at a relaxed pace, and include lots of unscheduled time for leisure. Expect standing and walking for extended periods of time on flat surfaces, mostly low altitudes, and consistent temperatures.
Tour days usually move at a leisurely pace. Some days’ scheduled activities last longer than others. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on occasionally uneven terrain. You may experience changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a consistent pace, and may include long travel days. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on uneven surfaces. Some destinations may have changes in altitude and/or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a brisk pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on uneven surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a vigorous pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on rough surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.