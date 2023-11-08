Additional Tour Information

Don Jorgensen

Don was selected as South Dakota’s Broadcaster of the Year for 2010 by the South Dakota Broadcaster’s Association. Don first joined the KELOLAND News team in 1990, which now makes him one of the veterans of the newsroom. For nine years, he anchored Good Morning KELOLAND, helped launch After Nine and took over duties of Midday anchoring.

Before his television career, he made a living on the radio at 1140 KSOO AM Radio in Sioux Falls. In 1988 he was hired as assistant news director, but covered big stories, like President George Bush’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. and the Sioux City plane crash.

Don spends most of his time riding motorcycles and watching sporting events with his wife Pam. He retired from the South Dakota Air National Guard after 22 years of service.

Join Don and other KELOLAND viewers on this wonderful tour!