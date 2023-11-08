Additional Tour Information

We are currently experiencing high call volumes with longer than usual wait times. We appreciate your patience!

Latest Information On Our COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Read More
Subscribe Request a Catalog 1-888-867-2190
Lake Superior Splendor-KELO TV
Departure date: 08-11-2023
Prices from $3999 per guest
9 days | 11 Meals | Air Fare included
View Online Travel Show & Earn $100 Credit

Hosted By: Don Jorgensen

KELOLAND TV News Anchor

KELO TV

View Biography

Tour Overview

Lake Superior Splendor

Get ready for the ultimate Great Lakes getaway with a tour along Lake Superior including delightful cruise excursions and two nights on Mackinac Island. Begin in Duluth, Minnesota, exploring the famous port city including Glensheen Mansion, the Canal Park district, the Great Lakes Aquarium, and enjoy a scrumptious Sunset Dinner Cruise. Then travel into Wisconsin along the shorefront, stopping for an Apostle Islands cruise to view spectacular sea caves in gorgeous hues of rich brownstone and clear, turquoise cave water. Explore Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with a Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore cruise to discover brilliantly colored cliffs, sea caves, and pristine beaches. Cruise up and down the lockage through Soo Locks and learn about Sault Ste Marie. Then ferry to Mackinac Island for old-world charm and lakeside leisure. We conclude our tour with an afternoon in Frankenmuth, the “Little Bavaria” of Michigan, and in the Detroit area, with a visit to The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village.

Hosted By: Don Jorgensen

KELOLAND TV News Anchor

KELO TV

View Biography

KELO View all KELO Tours
The Holiday Advantage
Airfare Included
 Airfare Included
Exceptional Accommodations Included with Baggage Handling
 Exceptional Accommodations Included with Baggage Handling
Most Meals Included
 Most Meals Included
Premier Attractions
 Premier Attractions
Professional Tour Directors
 Professional Tour Directors
Motorcoach & Professional Driver
 Motorcoach & Professional Driver
Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
 Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
Call 1-888-867-2190 to Book

You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo to watch the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to submit your contact information and receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!

EACC
Tour Highlights

Additional Tour Information

Your Holiday Vacations Experience Includes:

Accommodations

All Accommodations Featuring

  • 2 nights at the Hampton Inn Canal Park in Duluth, MN
  • 1 night in Ashland, WI
  • 1 night in Munising, MI
  • 2 nights on Mackinac Island
  • 1 night in Frankenmuth, MI
  • 1 night at the Embassy Suites Detroit Metro Airport
Attractions & Highlights

Attractions & Highlights

  • Glensheen Mansion tour
  • Duluth's Canal Park District
  • Great Lakes Aquarium
  • Sunset Dinner Cruise in Duluth
  • Apostle Islands Cruise
  • Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore cruise
  • Soo Locks cruise
  • Mackinac Bridge
  • Ferry to Mackinac Island
  • Mackinac Island horse-drawn carriage tour
  • Leisure time on Mackinac Island
  • Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland
  • The Henry Ford Museum
  • Greenfield Village
Meals

11 Excellent Meals Featuring

  • Grand Luncheon Buffet at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island
  • Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner
Tour Date & Pricing

Tour Dates & Pricing

Occupancy

Price Per Person

Double

$3999

Single

$4799

Final Payment Date: 06/12/2023

Day Itinerary

Day Itinerary

Day 1 : Arrive in Duluth

Begin with a pleasant flight to the Lake Superior port city of Duluth, Minnesota where we check in for a two-night stay.

Day 2 : Sunset Dinner Cruise

Appreciate the unique city of Duluth with its natural beauty, fascinating history, and artsy local culture. Tour Glensheen Mansion, a 20,000-square-foot historic house museum. The Jacobean-styled mansion includes 12 acres of property on the Lake Superior waterfront with 39 rooms that showcase premier Midwest design from the early 20th century. Then take time to explore, shop, and have lunch in Duluth’s charming Canal Park district, a recreation hub famously connected by the historic Aerial Lift Bridge. Continue with a visit to the Great Lakes Aquarium and be fascinated with the volume and variety of freshwater ecosystems on display that include 205 species of animals. Freshen up before returning to Duluth Harbor for an enchanting Sunset Dinner Cruise, savoring a delicious supper while enjoying narrated harbor highlights and the panoramic city skyline above the glistening water.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 3 : The Apostle Islands

Arrive in lovely Bayfield, Wisconsin for a narrated cruise exploring the Apostle Islands. Take in regionally unique natural wonder and history with sightings of storied lighthouses, phenomenal sea caves around Devils Island, and more. Have leisure time and lunch on your own in downtown before transferring to Ashland, Wisconsin. We stop at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center before checking in to our overnight accommodations.

Breakfast

Day 4 : Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Today we experience the splendor of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as we cruise the Pictured Rocks National Seashore, beautifully located and hugging Lake Superior’s southern shore known for these Picture Rock cliffs, dramatic rock faces of many colors. Today is our chance to taste a regional delicacy - the pasty! Cornish settlers brought this hearty meat-and-vegetables pastry recipe to the Upper Peninsula in the mid-19th century and has been a savory staple ever since. Tonight’s overnight is in Munising, MI.

Breakfast

Day 5 : The Soo Locks

After breakfast cruise the famous Soo Locks, a classic adventure where we experience both up and down bound lockage while passing through the Soo Locks. Take in the history of the area as we cruise among Sault Ste. Marie attractions plus up-close views of massive freighters. Stop for photos of the immense Mackinac Bridge before we cross the bridge to Mackinaw City to board a ferry bound for Mackinac Island. Upon arrival we check in to our cozy accommodations.

Breakfast

Day 6 : Mackinac Island

We depart our hotel this morning in horse-drawn carriages for a tour of Mackinac Island. The island’s Victorian architecture recalls a time of days gone by. Midday, we gather for an included Grand Luncheon Buffet at the luxurious Grand Hotel. Spend the remainder of the day relaxing and exploring this timeless gem of Midwest recreation.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 7 : Frankenmuth: The Little Bavaria of Michigan

Journey to Frankenmuth, Michigan. Considered the state’s “Little Bavaria,” this quaint town embodies timeless German heritage while maintaining a modern edge. Enjoy an ice-cold stein of beer or other beverage with lunch on your own and have time at leisure for exploring at the River Place Shops. Visit Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland to experience why TIME named Frankenmuth one of America’s “most Christmassy towns” with year-round Christmas magic. This evening, savor an included Bavarian-style breaded chicken dinner. We stay in Frankenmuth tonight.

Dinner

Day 8 : Ford Museum & Greenfield Village

Travel to Detroit today. We stop along the way in Dearborn, Michigan to witness true genius at The Henry Ford Museum. Offering exhibits that inspire, engage, and inform based on Mr. Ford’s incredible work, we discover the amazing technological breakthroughs of this incredible man. Also explore the historic Greenfield Village, spread over 80 acres. Ride in a Model T, travel the rails on a steam-powered locomotive, sit on the same bus where Rosa Parks made her stand, and enjoy lunch in an 1830s café. This evening, join fellow travelers for a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner and overnight in Detroit.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 9 : Arrive Home

Enjoy breakfast before journeying home with fond memories from our Great Lakes getaway.

Breakfast
Tour Map

Tour Map

Tour Map for Lake Superior Splendor
Departure Cities

Departure Cities

KELO TV Pickup Locations:

Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport

Lake Superior Splendor

Get ready for the ultimate Great Lakes getaway with a tour along Lake Superior including delightful cruise excursions and two nights on Mackinac Island. Begin in Duluth, Minnesota, exploring the famous port city including Glensheen Mansion, the Canal Park district, the Great Lakes Aquarium, and enjoy a scrumptious Sunset Dinner Cruise. Then travel into Wisconsin along the shorefront, stopping for an Apostle Islands cruise to view spectacular sea caves in gorgeous hues of rich brownstone and clear, turquoise cave water. Explore Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with a Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore cruise to discover brilliantly colored cliffs, sea caves, and pristine beaches. Cruise up and down the lockage through Soo Locks and learn about Sault Ste Marie. Then ferry to Mackinac Island for old-world charm and lakeside leisure. We conclude our tour with an afternoon in Frankenmuth, the “Little Bavaria” of Michigan, and in the Detroit area, with a visit to The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village.

KELO View all KELO Tours
The Holiday Advantage
Airfare Included
 Airfare Included
Exceptional Accommodations Included with Baggage Handling
 Exceptional Accommodations Included with Baggage Handling
Most Meals Included
 Most Meals Included
Premier Attractions
 Premier Attractions
Professional Tour Directors
 Professional Tour Directors
Motorcoach & Professional Driver
 Motorcoach & Professional Driver
Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
 Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
Call 1-888-867-2190 to Book

You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo to watch the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to submit your contact information and receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!

EACC

Additional Tour Information

Your Holiday Vacations Experience Includes:

Accommodations

All Accommodations Featuring

  • 2 nights at the Hampton Inn Canal Park in Duluth, MN
  • 1 night in Ashland, WI
  • 1 night in Munising, MI
  • 2 nights on Mackinac Island
  • 1 night in Frankenmuth, MI
  • 1 night at the Embassy Suites Detroit Metro Airport
Attractions & Highlights

Attractions & Highlights

  • Glensheen Mansion tour
  • Duluth's Canal Park District
  • Great Lakes Aquarium
  • Sunset Dinner Cruise in Duluth
  • Apostle Islands Cruise
  • Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore cruise
  • Soo Locks cruise
  • Mackinac Bridge
  • Ferry to Mackinac Island
  • Mackinac Island horse-drawn carriage tour
  • Leisure time on Mackinac Island
  • Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland
  • The Henry Ford Museum
  • Greenfield Village
Meals

11 Excellent Meals Featuring

  • Grand Luncheon Buffet at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island
  • Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner

Tour Dates & Pricing

Occupancy

Price Per Person

Double

$3999

Single

$4799

Final Payment Date: 06/12/2023

Day Itinerary

Day 1 : Arrive in Duluth

Begin with a pleasant flight to the Lake Superior port city of Duluth, Minnesota where we check in for a two-night stay.

Day 2 : Sunset Dinner Cruise

Appreciate the unique city of Duluth with its natural beauty, fascinating history, and artsy local culture. Tour Glensheen Mansion, a 20,000-square-foot historic house museum. The Jacobean-styled mansion includes 12 acres of property on the Lake Superior waterfront with 39 rooms that showcase premier Midwest design from the early 20th century. Then take time to explore, shop, and have lunch in Duluth’s charming Canal Park district, a recreation hub famously connected by the historic Aerial Lift Bridge. Continue with a visit to the Great Lakes Aquarium and be fascinated with the volume and variety of freshwater ecosystems on display that include 205 species of animals. Freshen up before returning to Duluth Harbor for an enchanting Sunset Dinner Cruise, savoring a delicious supper while enjoying narrated harbor highlights and the panoramic city skyline above the glistening water.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 3 : The Apostle Islands

Arrive in lovely Bayfield, Wisconsin for a narrated cruise exploring the Apostle Islands. Take in regionally unique natural wonder and history with sightings of storied lighthouses, phenomenal sea caves around Devils Island, and more. Have leisure time and lunch on your own in downtown before transferring to Ashland, Wisconsin. We stop at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center before checking in to our overnight accommodations.

Breakfast

Day 4 : Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Today we experience the splendor of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as we cruise the Pictured Rocks National Seashore, beautifully located and hugging Lake Superior’s southern shore known for these Picture Rock cliffs, dramatic rock faces of many colors. Today is our chance to taste a regional delicacy - the pasty! Cornish settlers brought this hearty meat-and-vegetables pastry recipe to the Upper Peninsula in the mid-19th century and has been a savory staple ever since. Tonight’s overnight is in Munising, MI.

Breakfast

Day 5 : The Soo Locks

After breakfast cruise the famous Soo Locks, a classic adventure where we experience both up and down bound lockage while passing through the Soo Locks. Take in the history of the area as we cruise among Sault Ste. Marie attractions plus up-close views of massive freighters. Stop for photos of the immense Mackinac Bridge before we cross the bridge to Mackinaw City to board a ferry bound for Mackinac Island. Upon arrival we check in to our cozy accommodations.

Breakfast

Day 6 : Mackinac Island

We depart our hotel this morning in horse-drawn carriages for a tour of Mackinac Island. The island’s Victorian architecture recalls a time of days gone by. Midday, we gather for an included Grand Luncheon Buffet at the luxurious Grand Hotel. Spend the remainder of the day relaxing and exploring this timeless gem of Midwest recreation.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 7 : Frankenmuth: The Little Bavaria of Michigan

Journey to Frankenmuth, Michigan. Considered the state’s “Little Bavaria,” this quaint town embodies timeless German heritage while maintaining a modern edge. Enjoy an ice-cold stein of beer or other beverage with lunch on your own and have time at leisure for exploring at the River Place Shops. Visit Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland to experience why TIME named Frankenmuth one of America’s “most Christmassy towns” with year-round Christmas magic. This evening, savor an included Bavarian-style breaded chicken dinner. We stay in Frankenmuth tonight.

Dinner

Day 8 : Ford Museum & Greenfield Village

Travel to Detroit today. We stop along the way in Dearborn, Michigan to witness true genius at The Henry Ford Museum. Offering exhibits that inspire, engage, and inform based on Mr. Ford’s incredible work, we discover the amazing technological breakthroughs of this incredible man. Also explore the historic Greenfield Village, spread over 80 acres. Ride in a Model T, travel the rails on a steam-powered locomotive, sit on the same bus where Rosa Parks made her stand, and enjoy lunch in an 1830s café. This evening, join fellow travelers for a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner and overnight in Detroit.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 9 : Arrive Home

Enjoy breakfast before journeying home with fond memories from our Great Lakes getaway.

Breakfast

Tour Map

Tour Map for Lake Superior Splendor

Departure Cities

KELO TV Pickup Locations:

Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport