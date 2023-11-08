Additional Tour Information

We are currently experiencing high call volumes with longer than usual wait times. We appreciate your patience!
Alaska
Australia & New Zealand
Canada
Central & South America
Eastern USA
Europe, Africa & Asia
Hawaii
Southern USA
West & Mid-West USA
View All Destinations
Hosted By: Don Jorgensen
KELOLAND TV News Anchor
KELO TV
View Biography
Get ready for the ultimate Great Lakes getaway with a tour along Lake Superior including delightful cruise excursions and two nights on Mackinac Island. Begin in Duluth, Minnesota, exploring the famous port city including Glensheen Mansion, the Canal Park district, the Great Lakes Aquarium, and enjoy a scrumptious Sunset Dinner Cruise. Then travel into Wisconsin along the shorefront, stopping for an Apostle Islands cruise to view spectacular sea caves in gorgeous hues of rich brownstone and clear, turquoise cave water. Explore Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with a Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore cruise to discover brilliantly colored cliffs, sea caves, and pristine beaches. Cruise up and down the lockage through Soo Locks and learn about Sault Ste Marie. Then ferry to Mackinac Island for old-world charm and lakeside leisure. We conclude our tour with an afternoon in Frankenmuth, the “Little Bavaria” of Michigan, and in the Detroit area, with a visit to The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village.
You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your next trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo to watch the online travel show! The show is about 10 minutes long and at the end, you'll have the ability to submit your contact information and receive a travel credit which can be applied to this or any Holiday Vacations tour. Get started now!
August 11th, 2023 - August 19th, 2023
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$3999
Single
$4799
Final Payment Date: 06/12/2023
Day 1 : Arrive in Duluth
Begin with a pleasant flight to the Lake Superior port city of Duluth, Minnesota where we check in for a two-night stay.
Day 2 : Sunset Dinner Cruise
Appreciate the unique city of Duluth with its natural beauty, fascinating history, and artsy local culture. Tour Glensheen Mansion, a 20,000-square-foot historic house museum. The Jacobean-styled mansion includes 12 acres of property on the Lake Superior waterfront with 39 rooms that showcase premier Midwest design from the early 20th century. Then take time to explore, shop, and have lunch in Duluth’s charming Canal Park district, a recreation hub famously connected by the historic Aerial Lift Bridge. Continue with a visit to the Great Lakes Aquarium and be fascinated with the volume and variety of freshwater ecosystems on display that include 205 species of animals. Freshen up before returning to Duluth Harbor for an enchanting Sunset Dinner Cruise, savoring a delicious supper while enjoying narrated harbor highlights and the panoramic city skyline above the glistening water.
Day 3 : The Apostle Islands
Arrive in lovely Bayfield, Wisconsin for a narrated cruise exploring the Apostle Islands. Take in regionally unique natural wonder and history with sightings of storied lighthouses, phenomenal sea caves around Devils Island, and more. Have leisure time and lunch on your own in downtown before transferring to Ashland, Wisconsin. We stop at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center before checking in to our overnight accommodations.
Day 4 : Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Today we experience the splendor of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as we cruise the Pictured Rocks National Seashore, beautifully located and hugging Lake Superior’s southern shore known for these Picture Rock cliffs, dramatic rock faces of many colors. Today is our chance to taste a regional delicacy - the pasty! Cornish settlers brought this hearty meat-and-vegetables pastry recipe to the Upper Peninsula in the mid-19th century and has been a savory staple ever since. Tonight’s overnight is in Munising, MI.
Day 5 : The Soo Locks
After breakfast cruise the famous Soo Locks, a classic adventure where we experience both up and down bound lockage while passing through the Soo Locks. Take in the history of the area as we cruise among Sault Ste. Marie attractions plus up-close views of massive freighters. Stop for photos of the immense Mackinac Bridge before we cross the bridge to Mackinaw City to board a ferry bound for Mackinac Island. Upon arrival we check in to our cozy accommodations.
Day 6 : Mackinac Island
We depart our hotel this morning in horse-drawn carriages for a tour of Mackinac Island. The island’s Victorian architecture recalls a time of days gone by. Midday, we gather for an included Grand Luncheon Buffet at the luxurious Grand Hotel. Spend the remainder of the day relaxing and exploring this timeless gem of Midwest recreation.
Day 7 : Frankenmuth: The Little Bavaria of Michigan
Journey to Frankenmuth, Michigan. Considered the state’s “Little Bavaria,” this quaint town embodies timeless German heritage while maintaining a modern edge. Enjoy an ice-cold stein of beer or other beverage with lunch on your own and have time at leisure for exploring at the River Place Shops. Visit Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland to experience why TIME named Frankenmuth one of America’s “most Christmassy towns” with year-round Christmas magic. This evening, savor an included Bavarian-style breaded chicken dinner. We stay in Frankenmuth tonight.
Day 8 : Ford Museum & Greenfield Village
Travel to Detroit today. We stop along the way in Dearborn, Michigan to witness true genius at The Henry Ford Museum. Offering exhibits that inspire, engage, and inform based on Mr. Ford’s incredible work, we discover the amazing technological breakthroughs of this incredible man. Also explore the historic Greenfield Village, spread over 80 acres. Ride in a Model T, travel the rails on a steam-powered locomotive, sit on the same bus where Rosa Parks made her stand, and enjoy lunch in an 1830s café. This evening, join fellow travelers for a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner and overnight in Detroit.
Day 9 : Arrive Home
Enjoy breakfast before journeying home with fond memories from our Great Lakes getaway.
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Don was selected as South Dakota’s Broadcaster of the Year for 2010 by the South Dakota Broadcaster’s Association. Don first joined the KELOLAND News team in 1990, which now makes him one of the veterans of the newsroom. For nine years, he anchored Good Morning KELOLAND, helped launch After Nine and took over duties of Midday anchoring.
Before his television career, he made a living on the radio at 1140 KSOO AM Radio in Sioux Falls. In 1988 he was hired as assistant news director, but covered big stories, like President George Bush’s inauguration in Washington, D.C. and the Sioux City plane crash.
Don spends most of his time riding motorcycles and watching sporting events with his wife Pam. He retired from the South Dakota Air National Guard after 22 years of service.
Join Don and other KELOLAND viewers on this wonderful tour!
Tour days tend to be shorter in length, at a relaxed pace, and include lots of unscheduled time for leisure. Expect standing and walking for extended periods of time on flat surfaces, mostly low altitudes, and consistent temperatures.
Tour days usually move at a leisurely pace. Some days’ scheduled activities last longer than others. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on occasionally uneven terrain. You may experience changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a consistent pace, and may include long travel days. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on uneven surfaces. Some destinations may have changes in altitude and/or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a brisk pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on uneven surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a vigorous pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on rough surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.