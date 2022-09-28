New England Fall Foliage

Sean Bower

Sean started at KELOLAND in June 2016 after graduating from the University of South Dakota with a degree in Media & Journalism. He served as the Sports Reporter for KELO-TV for 2.5 years before he became the Weekend Sports Anchor. He moved into the Sports Director role in December 2020.

Though Sean was born and raised in Rochester, Minnesota, he has many connections to South Dakota with both his parents growing up in Aberdeen, and his grandmother still living there.

Outside of work Sean enjoys golfing, hunting, fishing, playing hockey and of course watching sports, as he patiently waits for the Vikings to win that elusive Super Bowl title!

Sean enjoys covering games and shooting video highlights as well as sharing athlete’s stories. Please send him your story ideas so he can help tell yours.

