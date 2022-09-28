Latest Information On Our COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Covered Bridge in New Hampshire

The Tower of Old State House, Boston

JFK Presidential Library and Museum

Faneuil Hall

Kancamagus Scenic Highway

Hancock Shaker Village

The Statue of Liberty and New York City

New York City

Kancamagus Highway

New England Fall Foliage

Departs: September 28th, 2022

Experience the breathtaking beauty of autumn in historic New England. Begin with a tour of Boston including visits to the JFK Presidential Library, famed Quincy Market, and sites on the Freedom Trail. Travel through New Hampshire's White Mountains, admire the changing colors of the season, and browse a substantial collection of Norman Rockwell paintings in his hometown of Stockbridge, Massachusetts. For the finale, spend two days in New York City including a Liberty Cruise and tickets to a Broadway musical!

Day 1 : Fly to Boston

Upon arrival on the East Coast, we check in for a two-night stay in Boston.

Day 2 : JFK Library & City Tour

We begin our discoveries of New England at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. An insightful documentary film and nostalgic exhibits celebrate JFK and the glamorous Camelot era. After, we head into Boston and enjoy lunch at Quincy Market. Later, we join a guide on a tour exploring sites on the Freedom Trail and learn about the crucial role they played in our colonial history. View Paul Revere's home and Old North Church where signal lanterns ignited the American Revolution. Enjoy a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner with your Tour Director and traveling companions this evening.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 3 : Salem

This morning board a ferry and cruise to the city of Salem, home to the infamous Salem witch trials. Tour the city and see the Witch Trials Memorial, the House of Seven Gables, the Salem Witch Museum and more. Enjoy leisure time in Salem where we enjoy lunch, then explore and shop before departing for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Upon arrival, tour the Strawbery Banke Museum, a wonderful heritage park and history museum with dozens of restored buildings and exhibits on colonial life. We arrive in North Conway this evening and check in to our overnight accommodations.

Lunch

Day 4 : Vermont

Some of New England’s most beloved vistas unfold before us today on the Kancamagus Highway, amidst the lush foliage and towering White Mountains of New Hampshire. Here, pristine brooks babble under covered bridges that hearken to simpler times. For more charm on our woodland excursion, we also take a ride on the Hobo Railroad. We continue our afternoon with a tour of Fadden’s Sugarhouse to learn about maple syrup production, from tapping the trees to the final product. Dinner is included tonight with time to unwind at our accommodations in Ludlow, Vermont.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 5 : Hildene – The Lincoln Family Home

This morning tour the home of Robert Lincoln, the only child of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln to live to adulthood, and later became Chairman of the Pullman Company. His Georgian Revival mansion was built in 1905 and is nestled in a valley surrounded by the scenic Green Mountain National Forest. Tour the mansion, the grounds, explore the 1903 Pullman Palace Car, Sunbeam, and much more. After, we visit the Bennington Battle Monument. This memorial stands over 300 feet tall and is made of bluish-grey magnesian limestone, built to commemorate the Battle of Bennington on August 16, 1777, which historians consider the defining turning point in the Revolutionary War. Later, visit Bennington Pottery to learn about their hands-on approach to the pottery-making process. We spend the next two nights in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the heart of the Berkshires.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 6 : Norman Rockwell Museum & Shaker Village

After breakfast we visit The Mount, a country house that belonged to author Edith Wharton. Wharton is best known for being the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for literature in 1921 for her novel The Age of Innocence. Next, we visit Norman Rockwell’s former home and studio, now a fascinating museum of his life, art, and legacy. We continue to the Hancock Shaker Village to admire the famous Roundstone Barn and enjoy a typical Shaker lunch. A guided tour sheds light on the pacifist, communal Shaker lifestyle and some of their handmade furniture. This evening is yours to relax.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 7 : Broadway Musical

Today we trade nature’s grand panorama for the exciting cityscape of The Big Apple. Discover many Manhattan landmarks on a driving tour with an expert local guide and view Central Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Rockefeller Center, Times Square and other iconic venues. Once we check in to our hotel, prepare to get swept away with the bright lights and big personalities of a Broadway Musical, a performance like none other.

Breakfast

Day 8 : Liberty Cruise & The Big Apple Your Way

Today we see New York from the water during a Liberty Cruise. We pass the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and have spectacular views of the One World Trade Center. Engage with your fellow travelers over an exciting Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch and spend the rest of your last day in NYC with free time for more exploration, relaxation or both.

Lunch

Day 9 : Fly Home

We arrive home with wonderful memories to cherish.

Additional Tour Information

Your Holiday Vacations Experience Includes

  • All airfare
  • All fuel surcharges, government fees, airport & departure taxes
  • Holiday Vacations Tour Director
  • Motorcoach & professional driver
  • Baggage handling at hotels
  • $100 Loyalty Credit for a future tour

All Accommodations Featuring

  • 2 nights in Boston
  • 1 night at the Residence Inn North Conway in New Hampshire
  • 1 night in Ludlow, Vermont
  • 2 nights in Great Barrington, Massachusetts
  • 2 nights at the Sheraton New York Times Square

Attractions & Highlights

  • John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
  • Quincy Market
  • Boston Freedom Trail guided tour
  • Boston-Salem ferry ride
  • Salem city tour
  • Strawbery Banke Museum
  • Kancamagus Scenic Highway
  • Train ride on the Hobo Railroad
  • Fadden's Sugarhouse
  • Hildene - The Lincoln Family Home
  • Bennington Battle Monument
  • Bennington Potters
  • The Berkshires
  • The Mount - Edith Wharton's Home
  • Norman Rockwell Museum
  • Hancock Shaker Village
  • New York City tour
  • Broadway Musical
  • Sightseeing Liberty Cruise
  • Free time in NYC

12 Excellent Meals Featuring

  • Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner
  • Lunch in Salem
  • Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch in NYC

Occupancy

Price Per Person

Double

$4599

Single

$5699

Final Payment Date: 07/15/2022

Tour Map for New England Fall Foliage

Sean Bower

Sean started at KELOLAND in June 2016 after graduating from the University of South Dakota with a degree in Media & Journalism. He served as the Sports Reporter for KELO-TV for 2.5 years before he became the Weekend Sports Anchor. He moved into the Sports Director role in December 2020.

Though Sean was born and raised in Rochester, Minnesota, he has many connections to South Dakota with both his parents growing up in Aberdeen, and his grandmother still living there.

Outside of work Sean enjoys golfing, hunting, fishing, playing hockey and of course watching sports, as he patiently waits for the Vikings to win that elusive Super Bowl title!

Sean enjoys covering games and shooting video highlights as well as sharing athlete’s stories. Please send him your story ideas so he can help tell yours.

Join Sean and other KELOLAND viewers on this exciting trip!