Northern California Highlights

Departs: October 6th, 2019 Tour Dates & Pricing
Experience monumental Yosemite National Park, a leisurely ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, and city sights in Sacramento and San Francisco. Tour San Francisco with an expert guide, ride iconic cable cars, see Golden Gate Park, and enjoy leisure time at Fisherman’s Wharf. Experience Yosemite’s famous landmarks in an open-air tram led by a park ranger and enjoy time on our own to make the most of our time here. This tour also includes has three wonderful rail attractions: Enjoy lunch and a leisurely afternoon on the Napa Valley Wine Train, explore California’s history of rail at Sacramento’s California State Railroad Museum, and explore towering groves of redwood trees on a 19th century steam train at Roaring Camp Railroad.
Hosted By: Doug Lund
Retired KELOLAND TV Broadcaster
KELO TV
View Biography
Day 1 : Fly to California
We begin our adventure with a leisurely flight to the City by the Bay and transfer to our deluxe accommodations for two nights.
Day 2 : San Francisco
This morning we board San Francisco’s iconic cable cars and ride along downtown’s fascinating streets. An expert joins us for a guided tour of the city by motorcoach where we see Twin Peaks, Market Street, Golden Gate Park, and much more. We break for lunch and leisure time at Fisherman’s Wharf, a historic bayside district with plenty of restaurants, shops, and sea lions sunning themselves. There’s time to freshen up at our hotel before we get to know our traveling companions at a Welcome Dinner in nearby Sausalito.
Day 3 : Napa Valley Wine Train
We travel to the heart of one of the most celebrated wine-growing regions in the world, Napa Valley. Upon arrival, we board the elegantly restored Napa Valley Wine Train, where a gourmet lunch and wine tasting awaits. Our journey includes scenic vineyards, wineries, homes, and gorgeous valley landscapes. After, travel to our hotel in the capital city of Sacramento for a two-night stay.
Day 4 : Sacramento
This morning we tour America’s Farm to Fork capital city. During our tour we see California’s capitol building and learn about Sacramento’s gold rush history. We have lunch and free time in the historic Old Sacramento district and then explore the California State Railroad Museum. We learn about the 150-year history of rail’s impact on the Golden State and see some of the original engines dating back to the 1860s. This evening we partake on a local food tour. We will visit various restaurants and learn the local "Farm to Fork" culture of Sacramento while enjoying a selection of delicious dishes.
Day 5 : Mariposa
We get a sense of the Old West as we make our way to Mariposa, just outside Yosemite National Park. En route we stop in Jackson for lunch at Teresa's Place Restaurant, originally started as a boarding house for miners back in 1921. This afternoon we take a surface tour of the Kennedy Gold Mine, one of the deepest mines in the world and among the most iconic mines of the California Gold Rush. We learn about the miner’s way of life and even pan for gold. We arrive at our accommodations in Mariposa in the evening for two nights.
Day 6 : Yosemite National Park
This morning we drive through the scenic protected lands of Yosemite National Park until we arrive at the entrance to Mariposa Grove. After a hike through the Giant Sequoias, we drive to Yosemite Valley Lodge and tour the astonishing wilderness that surrounds us on the Yosemite Valley Tram, an open-air sightseeing experience led by a Park Ranger. View some of Yosemite's most famous landmarks including Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, and El Capitan. This afternoon explore Yosemite on your own before heading back to the hotel for the evening.
Day 7 : Roaring Camp Railroad
We depart our hotel this morning, heading west toward San Francisco. We stop at the charming roadside resort of Casa De Fruta, featuring a restaurant, deli, farmers market, wine shop, gift shop, park, and more. This afternoon we arrive at the Roaring Camp Railroad Station to board a round trip rail journey through the towering red¬wood groves. We return to the San Francisco area with time to unwind before we celebrate our adventure with our new friends at a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner.
Day 8 : Fly Home
We fly home with special memories of our time in California.
October 6th, 2019 - October 13th, 2019
Category - Occupancy
Price (Per Person)
Double
$4199
Quad
$3899
Single
$5199
Triple
$4049
Final Payment Date: 07/23/2019
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Doug is one of the true veteran broadcasters in the Midwest. He began his television career in 1972 and anchored the top rated news on KELOLAND TV until his retirement in 2006.
He received several industry honors in that time including the Tom Brokaw Award for Broadcast Excellence. But perhaps the one he cherishes most is being selected favorite local television personality by the readers of two Sioux Falls newspapers.
When some criticize the news media for never doing any positive stories, it just means they’ve never seen a Doug Lund report. KELOLAND TV gave him the freedom to develop a long running series called Lund at Large in which he sought out stories that would shine a positive light on people and places. Doug continues to write his popular Lund at Large blog that appears on the KELOLAND.com web site.
Doug and his wife, Linda, still live in Sioux Falls. They have five children, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Doug and Linda have hosted Holiday Vacations tours to Alaska, Norway, California, the Canadian Rockies, New England, Ireland and Hawaii.
Join them and KELOLAND TV viewers on this fabulous trip of a lifetime.