Northern California Highlights

Doug Lund

Doug is one of the true veteran broadcasters in the Midwest. He began his television career in 1972 and anchored the top rated news on KELOLAND TV until his retirement in 2006.

He received several industry honors in that time including the Tom Brokaw Award for Broadcast Excellence. But perhaps the one he cherishes most is being selected favorite local television personality by the readers of two Sioux Falls newspapers.

When some criticize the news media for never doing any positive stories, it just means they’ve never seen a Doug Lund report. KELOLAND TV gave him the freedom to develop a long running series called Lund at Large in which he sought out stories that would shine a positive light on people and places. Doug continues to write his popular Lund at Large blog that appears on the KELOLAND.com web site.

Doug and his wife, Linda, still live in Sioux Falls. They have five children, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Doug and Linda have hosted Holiday Vacations tours to Alaska, Norway, California, the Canadian Rockies, New England, Ireland and Hawaii.

Join them and KELOLAND TV viewers on this fabulous trip of a lifetime.