Scotland & Northern Ireland

Inveraray Castle
Edinburgh Castle
Edinburgh, Old Town Scotland
©Titanic Belfast
Giants Causeway
The Royal Yacht Britannia -©Marc Millar
Glenveagh Castle
Departs: September 28th, 2021 Tour Dates & Pricing
Experience the scenery, folklore, and distinct cultures of the people of Scotland and Ireland. Spend three nights in Glasgow, going on a panoramic tour of the city, explore Inveraray Castle, and cruise Loch Lomond. Tour Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle, Medieval Old Town, and the Royal Yacht Britannia. Cross the Irish Sea, spending two nights in Belfast including a city tour and visits to the award-winning Titanic Belfast museum. Marvel at the geologic wonder, Giant's Causeway, and experience the intriguing walled-city of Derry. Visit Glenveagh Castle and take a peek at Belleek Pottery for quintessential Irish craftsmanship. Tour Dublin, the capital of Ireland, and explore the city on your own or visit the National Museum of Ireland before returning home.
You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your trip with Holiday Vacations by simply clicking the photo above and watching the online travel show!
Hosted By: Jay Trobec
Chief Meteorologist
KELO TV
View Biography
Day 1 : Scotland Bound
We begin with an overnight flight across the pond to Scotland.
Day 2 : Glasgow
This morning we enjoy a city tour featuring the highlights of Scotland’s largest and most colorful city.
Our accommodations for the next three evenings are in Glasgow.
We join this evening for a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner.
Day 3 : Inveraray Castle & Loch Lomond
Today we leave the bustle of Glasgow for the scenic splendor of Inveraray. Overlooking Loch Fyne and nestled among gorgeous gardens sits Inveraray Castle. This sprawling fortress offers history and sophistication.
After lunch at The George Hotel, we cruise the country’s most scenic waterway, Loch Lomond. Panoramic views of the Southern Highlands lay out before us as we glide along this impressive loch.
Day 4 : Edinburgh & The Royal Yacht Brittania
Experience Edinburgh on a guided tour featuring the history of Georgian New Town, medieval Old Town, and enjoy a memorable visit to its iconic castle. First we explore The Royal Yacht Britannia, vacation home to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family for over 40 years sailing over 1,000,000 miles around the world.
Later we discover Edinburgh Castle. Towering above the city atop a hillside, we tour this historic fortress, one of the most important military strongholds in the country’s history.
Day 5 : Ferry to Belfast
We bid goodbye to Scotland today and board an impressive Superferry for a pleasant trip to Northern Ireland. The Cairnryan Superferry offers unmatched beauty as we cross the Irish Sea to Belfast.
Upon arrival, we check-in to the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast for two nights. This deluxe property is located in the heart of the city.
The remainder of the day is yours to explore the city and uncover its many treasures.
Day 6 : Titanic Belfast
Enjoy Titanic Belfast, a museum commemorating the birthplace of the world’s most famous ship. Built to resemble the doomed vessel, it extends over nine interactive galleries and is frequently rated as one of the top museums in the world.
This afternoon, Northern Ireland’s largest city comes alive on a panoramic Belfast guided tour. Belfast is a city rich with history, culture, and Irish craic. We see the Titanic Quarter, City Hall, St. Anne’s Cathedral, Queens University and the Prince Albert Memorial Clock.
Day 7 : Giant’s Causeway
We receive our first glimpse of Northern Ireland’s majestic coast this morning and discover the beauty of Giant’s Causeway. This UNESCO World Heritage Site and unique geological wonder offers unmatched landscapes and surreal views.
This afternoon, we arrive in the walled-city of Derry and tour its iconic Guild Hall, discovering history on this guided walking tour.
We overnight in Letterkenny, a bonny market town in the north of Ireland and rated the country’s “tidiest town” in 2015.
Day 8 : Glenveagh Castle & Donegal
We continue to Glenveagh National Park to tour the picturesque castle where Hollywood stars such as Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable have vacationed.
We enjoy a scenic drive to Donegal and a dinner at our accommodations for the evening.
Day 9 : Belleek Pottery & Whiskey Distillery
Belleek Pottery is our first destination today. We begin in the visitor’s center and then enjoy a guided tour of the world-renowned pottery.
Lunch will be in Enniskillen before visiting Kells, one of the most important Monastic sites in Ireland and home to the Market Celtic Cross which dates from the 9th century.
Next, learn how Irish whiskey is made at the Slane Whiskey Distillery located in the old stables of Slane Castle, nestled on the banks of the Dunboyne River. After the tour, enjoy a taste of the “water of life” that has kept Irishmen warm and affable for centuries.
Tonight's dinner and our accommodations for two nights are at the Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa.
Day 10 : Dublin
Discover Dublin this morning on a guided tour. View Dublin Castle, the Spire of Dublin, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Guinness Factory, the Ha’penny Bridge, and visit the National Museum of Ireland.
Our Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch today is at the Merchant's Arch. Between courses storytellers will provide insights of Irish life in times past.
Later there is time to stroll colorful Grafton Street.
Day 11 : Return Home
We fly home with wonderful memories of our adventure.
September 28th, 2021 - October 8th, 2021
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$5499
Single
$6599
Final Payment Date: 06/25/2021
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Jay started his television career as a sportscaster in North Dakota and later moved to Sioux Falls to be a newsman.
As KELOLAND’s chief meteorologist for over 20 years, one of the most rewarding parts of his work is his participation in national and international professional organizations.
Jay is a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society and is currently chairman of the International Association of Broadcast Meteorology. He is an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, a Certified Consulting Meteorologist, and has presented papers at numerous scientific conferences in Europe. In his spare time you’ll find him playing soccer.
Join Jay and KELOLAND viewers on this wonderful trip.
You can earn a $100 Travel Show Credit good for your trip with Holiday Vacations by watching the online travel show!
Get Started Now!
Tour days tend to be shorter in length, at a relaxed pace, and include lots of unscheduled time for leisure. Expect standing and walking for extended periods of time on flat surfaces, mostly low altitudes, and consistent temperatures.
Tour days usually move at a leisurely pace. Some days’ scheduled activities last longer than others. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on occasionally uneven terrain. You may experience changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a consistent pace, and may include long travel days. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on uneven surfaces. Some destinations may have changes in altitude and/or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a brisk pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on uneven surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a vigorous pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on rough surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.