Scotland & Northern Ireland

Departs: September 28th, 2021

Experience the scenery, folklore, and distinct cultures of the people of Scotland and Ireland. Spend three nights in Glasgow, going on a panoramic tour of the city, explore Inveraray Castle, and cruise Loch Lomond. Tour Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle, Medieval Old Town, and the Royal Yacht Britannia. Cross the Irish Sea, spending two nights in Belfast including a city tour and visits to the award-winning Titanic Belfast museum. Marvel at the geologic wonder, Giant's Causeway, and experience the intriguing walled-city of Derry. Visit Glenveagh Castle and take a peek at Belleek Pottery for quintessential Irish craftsmanship. Tour Dublin, the capital of Ireland, and explore the city on your own or visit the National Museum of Ireland before returning home.

Hosted By: Jay Trobec

Chief Meteorologist

KELO TV

1-888-867-2190

Day 1 : Scotland Bound

We begin with an overnight flight across the pond to Scotland.

Day 2 : Glasgow

This morning we enjoy a city tour featuring the highlights of Scotland’s largest and most colorful city.

Our accommodations for the next three evenings are in Glasgow.

We join this evening for a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner.

Dinner

Day 3 : Inveraray Castle & Loch Lomond

Today we leave the bustle of Glasgow for the scenic splendor of Inveraray. Overlooking Loch Fyne and nestled among gorgeous gardens sits Inveraray Castle. This sprawling fortress offers history and sophistication.

After lunch at The George Hotel, we cruise the country’s most scenic waterway, Loch Lomond. Panoramic views of the Southern Highlands lay out before us as we glide along this impressive loch.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 4 : Edinburgh & The Royal Yacht Brittania

Experience Edinburgh on a guided tour featuring the history of Georgian New Town, medieval Old Town, and enjoy a memorable visit to its iconic castle. First we explore The Royal Yacht Britannia, vacation home to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family for over 40 years sailing over 1,000,000 miles around the world.

Later we discover Edinburgh Castle. Towering above the city atop a hillside, we tour this historic fortress, one of the most important military strongholds in the country’s history.

Breakfast

Day 5 : Ferry to Belfast

We bid goodbye to Scotland today and board an impressive Superferry for a pleasant trip to Northern Ireland. The Cairnryan Superferry offers unmatched beauty as we cross the Irish Sea to Belfast.

Upon arrival, we check-in to the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast for two nights. This deluxe property is located in the heart of the city.

The remainder of the day is yours to explore the city and uncover its many treasures.

Breakfast

Day 6 : Titanic Belfast

Enjoy Titanic Belfast, a museum commemorating the birthplace of the world’s most famous ship. Built to resemble the doomed vessel, it extends over nine interactive galleries and is frequently rated as one of the top museums in the world.

This afternoon, Northern Ireland’s largest city comes alive on a panoramic Belfast guided tour. Belfast is a city rich with history, culture, and Irish craic. We see the Titanic Quarter, City Hall, St. Anne’s Cathedral, Queens University and the Prince Albert Memorial Clock.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 7 : Giant’s Causeway

We receive our first glimpse of Northern Ireland’s majestic coast this morning and discover the beauty of Giant’s Causeway. This UNESCO World Heritage Site and unique geological wonder offers unmatched landscapes and surreal views.

This afternoon, we arrive in the walled-city of Derry and tour its iconic Guild Hall, discovering history on this guided walking tour.

We overnight in Letterkenny, a bonny market town in the north of Ireland and rated the country’s “tidiest town” in 2015.

Breakfast

Day 8 : Glenveagh Castle & Donegal

We continue to Glenveagh National Park to tour the picturesque castle where Hollywood stars such as Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable have vacationed.

We enjoy a scenic drive to Donegal and a dinner at our accommodations for the evening.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 9 : Belleek Pottery & Whiskey Distillery

Belleek Pottery is our first destination today. We begin in the visitor’s center and then enjoy a guided tour of the world-renowned pottery.

Lunch will be in Enniskillen before visiting Kells, one of the most important Monastic sites in Ireland and home to the Market Celtic Cross which dates from the 9th century.

Next, learn how Irish whiskey is made at the Slane Whiskey Distillery located in the old stables of Slane Castle, nestled on the banks of the Dunboyne River. After the tour, enjoy a taste of the “water of life” that has kept Irishmen warm and affable for centuries.

Tonight's dinner and our accommodations for two nights are at the Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 10 : Dublin

Discover Dublin this morning on a guided tour. View Dublin Castle, the Spire of Dublin, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Guinness Factory, the Ha’penny Bridge, and visit the National Museum of Ireland.

Our Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch today is at the Merchant's Arch. Between courses storytellers will provide insights of Irish life in times past.

Later there is time to stroll colorful Grafton Street.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 11 : Return Home

We fly home with wonderful memories of our adventure.

Additional Tour Information

Your Holiday Vacations Experience Includes

  • All airfare
  • All fuel surcharges, government fees, airport & departure taxes
  • Holiday Vacations Tour Director
  • Motorcoach & professional driver
  • Baggage handling at hotels
  • $100 Loyalty Credit for a future tour

All Accommodations Featuring

  • 3 nights at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow
  • 2 nights at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast
  • 1 night at the Radisson Blu in Letterkenny
  • 1 night at the Mill Park Hotel in Donegal
  • 2 nights at the Dunboyne Castle Hotel & Spa in the Dublin area

Attractions & Highlights

  • Glasgow city tour
  • Inveraray Castle
  • Loch Lomond Cruise & the Highlands
  • The Royal Yacht Britannia
  • Edinburgh Castle and guided city tour
  • Cairnryan Port Superferry to Belfast
  • Titanic Belfast
  • Belfast guided tour
  • Giant’s Causeway
  • Derry Walls walking tour & Guild Hall
  • Glenveagh Castle & National Park
  • Belleek Pottery tour
  • Heritage town of Kells
  • Slane Distillery
  • Dublin guided tour
  • National Museum of Ireland

14 Excellent Meals Featuring

  • Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner
  • Lunch at The George Pub, Inveraray
  • Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch at the Merchant's Arch, Dublin

Tour Dates & Pricing

Occupancy

Price Per Person

Double

$5499

Single

$6599

Final Payment Date: 06/25/2021

Tour Map for Scotland & Northern Ireland

Departure Cities

KELO TV Pickup Locations:

Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport

Jay Trobec

Jay started his television career as a sportscaster in North Dakota and later moved to Sioux Falls to be a newsman.

As KELOLAND’s chief meteorologist for over 20 years, one of the most rewarding parts of his work is his participation in national and international professional organizations.

Jay is a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society and is currently chairman of the International Association of Broadcast Meteorology. He is an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, a Certified Consulting Meteorologist, and has presented papers at numerous scientific conferences in Europe. In his spare time you’ll find him playing soccer.

Join Jay and KELOLAND viewers on this wonderful trip.

