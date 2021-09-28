Scotland & Northern Ireland

Experience the scenery, folklore, and distinct cultures of the people of Scotland and Ireland. Spend three nights in Glasgow, going on a panoramic tour of the city, explore Inveraray Castle, and cruise Loch Lomond. Tour Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle, Medieval Old Town, and the Royal Yacht Britannia. Cross the Irish Sea, spending two nights in Belfast including a city tour and visits to the award-winning Titanic Belfast museum. Marvel at the geologic wonder, Giant's Causeway, and experience the intriguing walled-city of Derry. Visit Glenveagh Castle and take a peek at Belleek Pottery for quintessential Irish craftsmanship. Tour Dublin, the capital of Ireland, and explore the city on your own or visit the National Museum of Ireland before returning home.

Online Travel Show:

