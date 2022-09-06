Latest Information On Our COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Inveraray Castle

Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh, Old Town Scotland

©Titanic Belfast

©Titanic Belfast

Giants Causeway

The Royal Yacht Britannia -©Marc Millar

Glenveagh Castle

Scotland & Northern Ireland

Departs: September 6th, 2022 Tour Dates & Pricing

Enjoy the gorgeous scenery, interesting folklore, and friendly people of Scotland & Northern Ireland. Spend three nights in Glasgow enjoying a panoramic tour of the city, explore Inveraray Castle, and cruise Loch Lomond. Tour Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle, Medieval Old Town, and the Royal Yacht Britannia. Cross the Irish Sea and spend two nights in Belfast including a city tour and a visit to the award-winning Titanic Belfast museum. Marvel at the geologic wonder of Giant's Causeway and experience the intriguing walled city of Derry. Visit Glenveagh Castle and take a peek at Belleek Pottery for quintessential Irish craftsmanship. Tour Dublin, the capital of Ireland, and explore the city on your own or visit the National Museum of Ireland before returning home.

The Holiday Advantage
Airfare Included
 Airfare Included
Exceptional Accommodations with Baggage Handling
 Exceptional Accommodations with Baggage Handling
Premier Attractions
 Premier Attractions
Professional Tour Directors
 Professional Tour Directors
Motorcoach & Professional Driver
 Motorcoach & Professional Driver
Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
 Low Deposit, Guaranteed Prices, & No Hidden Costs
Day 1 : Scotland Bound

We begin with an overnight flight across the pond to Scotland.

Day 2 : Glasgow

This morning we enjoy a city tour featuring the highlights of Scotland’s largest and most colorful community. Later we get to know our fellow traveling companions for a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner. Our accommodations for the next three evenings are in Glasgow.

Dinner

Day 3 : Inveraray Castle & Loch Lomond

Today we leave the bustle of Glasgow for the scenic splendor of Inveraray. We tour Inveraray Castle this morning. This seat of the Campbell Clan is a sprawling fortress that overlooks Loch Fyne and nestled among majestic gardens. After lunch at The George Hotel, we cruise the country’s most scenic waterway, Loch Lomond. Panoramic views of the Southern Highlands lay out before us as we glide along this impressive loch.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 4 : Edinburgh & The Royal Yacht Brittania

Experience Edinburgh on a guided tour featuring the history of Georgian New Town, medieval Old Town, and The Royal Yacht Britannia, the vacation home of Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family for more than 40 years. The Britannia has sailed over 1,000,000 miles around the world! Later we discover iconic Edinburgh Castle. Towering above the city atop a hillside, we tour this historic fortress, one of the most important military strongholds in all of Scottish history.

Breakfast

Day 5 : Ferry to Belfast

We bid goodbye to Scotland today and board an impressive Superferry for a pleasant trip to Northern Ireland. The Cairnryan Superferry offers unmatched beauty as we cross the Irish Sea to Belfast. Upon arrival, we check in to our centrally-located hotel and have the remainder of the day at leisure to explore the city and uncover its many treasures.

Breakfast

Day 6 : Titanic Belfast

Northern Ireland’s largest city comes alive on a panoramic Belfast guided tour. Belfast is a city rich with history, culture, and lively Irish craic. We see the Titanic Quarter, City Hall, St. Anne’s Cathedral, Queens University and the Prince Albert Memorial Clock. In the afternoon we explore Titanic Belfast, a museum commemorating the birthplace of the world’s most famous ship. Built to resemble the doomed vessel, the museum extends over nine interactive galleries and is frequently rated as one of the top museums in the world.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 7 : Giant’s Causeway

We receive our first glimpse of Northern Ireland’s majestic coast this morning and discover the beauty of Giant’s Causeway. This UNESCO World Heritage Site and unique geological wonder offers unmatched landscapes and surreal views. This afternoon, we arrive in the walled-city of Derry and tour its iconic Guild Hall, discovering history on a walking tour of its city walls. We overnight in Letterkenny, a bonny market town in the north of Ireland and rated the country’s “tidiest town” in 2015.

Breakfast

Day 8 : Glenveagh National Park & Donegal

We continue to Glenveagh National Park, the second-largest national park in Ireland. Enjoy the beautiful rugged mountains, deep glens, pristine lakes, and enchanted native oak woodland located the heart of the Derryveagh Mountain. The Glenveagh Castle Gardens are regarded as one of Ireland’s outstanding horticultural masterpieces and date back to the 1880s. We enjoy a scenic drive to Donegal and a dinner at our accommodations for the evening.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 9 : Belleek Pottery & Whiskey Distillery

Belleek Pottery is our first destination today. We begin in the visitor’s center and then enjoy a guided tour of the world-renowned pottery. Lunch will be in Enniskillen before visiting Kells, one of the most important Monastic sites in Ireland and home to the Market Celtic Cross which dates from the 9th century. Next, learn how Irish whiskey is made at the Slane Whiskey Distillery located in the old stables of Slane Castle on the banks of the Dunboyne River. After the tour, enjoy a taste of the “water of life” that has kept Irishmen warm and affable for centuries. Tonight's dinner and our accommodations for two nights are in the Dublin area.

Breakfast, Dinner

Day 10 : Dublin

Discover Dublin this morning on a guided tour. View Dublin Castle, the Spire of Dublin, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Guinness Factory, the Ha’penny Bridge, and visit the National Museum of Ireland. Our Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch is at the Merchant's Arch. Between courses storytellers and musicians provide insights of Irish life in times past. Later there is time to stroll colorful Grafton Street.

Breakfast, Lunch

Day 11 : Return Home

We fly home with wonderful memories of our adventure.

Additional Tour Information

Your Holiday Vacations Experience Includes

  • All airfare
  • All fuel surcharges, government fees, airport & departure taxes
  • Holiday Vacations Tour Director
  • Motorcoach & professional driver
  • Baggage handling at hotels
  • $100 Loyalty Credit for a future tour

All Accommodations Featuring

  • 3 nights in Glasgow
  • 2 nights in Belfast
  • 1 night in Letterkenny
  • 1 night in Donegal
  • 2 nights in the Dublin area

Attractions & Highlights

  • Glasgow city tour
  • Inveraray Castle
  • Loch Lomond Cruise & the Highlands
  • The Royal Yacht Britannia
  • Edinburgh Castle and guided city tour
  • Cairnryan Port Superferry to Belfast
  • Belfast guided tour
  • Titanic Belfast
  • Giant’s Causeway
  • Derry Walls walking tour & Guild Hall
  • Glenveagh National Park
  • Belleek Pottery tour
  • Heritage town of Kells
  • Slane Distillery
  • Dublin guided tour

14 Excellent Meals Featuring

  • Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner
  • Lunch at The George Pub, Inveraray
  • Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch at the Merchant's Arch, Dublin

Tour Dates & Pricing

Occupancy

Price Per Person

Double

$5499

Single

$6599

Final Payment Date: 06/03/2022

Tour Map for Scotland & Northern Ireland

Departure Cities

KELO TV Pickup Locations:

Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport

Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport

