Departs: September 6th, 2022
Enjoy the gorgeous scenery, interesting folklore, and friendly people of Scotland & Northern Ireland. Spend three nights in Glasgow enjoying a panoramic tour of the city, explore Inveraray Castle, and cruise Loch Lomond. Tour Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle, Medieval Old Town, and the Royal Yacht Britannia. Cross the Irish Sea and spend two nights in Belfast including a city tour and a visit to the award-winning Titanic Belfast museum. Marvel at the geologic wonder of Giant's Causeway and experience the intriguing walled city of Derry. Visit Glenveagh Castle and take a peek at Belleek Pottery for quintessential Irish craftsmanship. Tour Dublin, the capital of Ireland, and explore the city on your own or visit the National Museum of Ireland before returning home.
Hosted By: Jay Trobec
Chief Meteorologist
KELO TV

Day 1 : Scotland Bound
We begin with an overnight flight across the pond to Scotland.
Day 2 : Glasgow
This morning we enjoy a city tour featuring the highlights of Scotland’s largest and most colorful community. Later we get to know our fellow traveling companions for a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner. Our accommodations for the next three evenings are in Glasgow.
Day 3 : Inveraray Castle & Loch Lomond
Today we leave the bustle of Glasgow for the scenic splendor of Inveraray. We tour Inveraray Castle this morning. This seat of the Campbell Clan is a sprawling fortress that overlooks Loch Fyne and nestled among majestic gardens. After lunch at The George Hotel, we cruise the country’s most scenic waterway, Loch Lomond. Panoramic views of the Southern Highlands lay out before us as we glide along this impressive loch.
Day 4 : Edinburgh & The Royal Yacht Brittania
Experience Edinburgh on a guided tour featuring the history of Georgian New Town, medieval Old Town, and The Royal Yacht Britannia, the vacation home of Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family for more than 40 years. The Britannia has sailed over 1,000,000 miles around the world! Later we discover iconic Edinburgh Castle. Towering above the city atop a hillside, we tour this historic fortress, one of the most important military strongholds in all of Scottish history.
Day 5 : Ferry to Belfast
We bid goodbye to Scotland today and board an impressive Superferry for a pleasant trip to Northern Ireland. The Cairnryan Superferry offers unmatched beauty as we cross the Irish Sea to Belfast. Upon arrival, we check in to our centrally-located hotel and have the remainder of the day at leisure to explore the city and uncover its many treasures.
Day 6 : Titanic Belfast
Northern Ireland’s largest city comes alive on a panoramic Belfast guided tour. Belfast is a city rich with history, culture, and lively Irish craic. We see the Titanic Quarter, City Hall, St. Anne’s Cathedral, Queens University and the Prince Albert Memorial Clock. In the afternoon we explore Titanic Belfast, a museum commemorating the birthplace of the world’s most famous ship. Built to resemble the doomed vessel, the museum extends over nine interactive galleries and is frequently rated as one of the top museums in the world.
Day 7 : Giant’s Causeway
We receive our first glimpse of Northern Ireland’s majestic coast this morning and discover the beauty of Giant’s Causeway. This UNESCO World Heritage Site and unique geological wonder offers unmatched landscapes and surreal views. This afternoon, we arrive in the walled-city of Derry and tour its iconic Guild Hall, discovering history on a walking tour of its city walls. We overnight in Letterkenny, a bonny market town in the north of Ireland and rated the country’s “tidiest town” in 2015.
Day 8 : Glenveagh National Park & Donegal
We continue to Glenveagh National Park, the second-largest national park in Ireland. Enjoy the beautiful rugged mountains, deep glens, pristine lakes, and enchanted native oak woodland located the heart of the Derryveagh Mountain. The Glenveagh Castle Gardens are regarded as one of Ireland’s outstanding horticultural masterpieces and date back to the 1880s. We enjoy a scenic drive to Donegal and a dinner at our accommodations for the evening.
Day 9 : Belleek Pottery & Whiskey Distillery
Belleek Pottery is our first destination today. We begin in the visitor’s center and then enjoy a guided tour of the world-renowned pottery. Lunch will be in Enniskillen before visiting Kells, one of the most important Monastic sites in Ireland and home to the Market Celtic Cross which dates from the 9th century. Next, learn how Irish whiskey is made at the Slane Whiskey Distillery located in the old stables of Slane Castle on the banks of the Dunboyne River. After the tour, enjoy a taste of the “water of life” that has kept Irishmen warm and affable for centuries. Tonight's dinner and our accommodations for two nights are in the Dublin area.
Day 10 : Dublin
Discover Dublin this morning on a guided tour. View Dublin Castle, the Spire of Dublin, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Guinness Factory, the Ha’penny Bridge, and visit the National Museum of Ireland. Our Holiday Vacations Farewell Lunch is at the Merchant's Arch. Between courses storytellers and musicians provide insights of Irish life in times past. Later there is time to stroll colorful Grafton Street.
Day 11 : Return Home
We fly home with wonderful memories of our adventure.
September 6th, 2022 - September 16th, 2022
Occupancy
Price Per Person
Double
$5499
Single
$6599
Final Payment Date: 06/03/2022
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Jay started his television career as a sportscaster in North Dakota and later moved to Sioux Falls to be a newsman.
As KELOLAND’s chief meteorologist for over 20 years, one of the most rewarding parts of his work is his participation in national and international professional organizations.
Jay is a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society and is currently chairman of the International Association of Broadcast Meteorology. He is an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, a Certified Consulting Meteorologist, and has presented papers at numerous scientific conferences in Europe. In his spare time you’ll find him playing soccer.
Join Jay and KELOLAND viewers on this wonderful trip.
Tour days tend to be shorter in length, at a relaxed pace, and include lots of unscheduled time for leisure. Expect standing and walking for extended periods of time on flat surfaces, mostly low altitudes, and consistent temperatures.
Tour days usually move at a leisurely pace. Some days’ scheduled activities last longer than others. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on occasionally uneven terrain. You may experience changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a consistent pace, and may include long travel days. Expect standing and walking for long periods of time on uneven surfaces. Some destinations may have changes in altitude and/or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a brisk pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on uneven surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.
Tour days tend to be long, move at a vigorous pace, and may include lengthy travel days. Expect long periods of walking and standing on rough surfaces. Scheduled activities may require physical effort or have distinct changes in altitude or temperature.