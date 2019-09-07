Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

Sophie Heinemann

Sophie was born and raised in KELOLAND and is proud to be a part of KELOLAND News as the HealthBeat reporter and co-anchor of KELOLAND This Morning.

She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a Bachelor’s of Science in Media & Journalism with a minor in Psychology. While attending school Sophie was involved in the student run news, Coyote News. She participated as an anchor, reporter, and producer and is grateful for the experience and memories she gained.

Sophie grew up watching KELOLAND This Morning and having breakfast with her mom every day before school. Knowing what’s going on around Sophie has always been important to her and she is ecstatic that she can help inform others.

Outside of work Sophie enjoy babysitting my nieces and nephews, playing video games, and going to the movies (mostly for the popcorn).

If you have any story ideas feel free to reach out to her!

