Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

Alaska
Australia & New Zealand
Canada
Central & South America
Eastern USA
Europe, Africa & Asia
Hawaii
Southern USA
West & Mid-West USA
View All Destinations
Lauterbrunnen Valley
Chapel Bridge Kapellbrucke in Lucerne
Matterhorn
Chateau de Chillon at Lake Geneva
Gornergrat Railway
Zermatt
Lucerne, Switzerland
Gruyeres, Switzerland
Trummelbach Waterfall
Medieval town of Gruyeres
Departs: September 7th, 2019 Tour Dates & Pricing
Join us for a European adventure through breathtaking mountains and lush river valleys. Tour the city of Lucerne at the foot of the Swiss Alps and explore Mount Rigi by its cog railway and aerial cable car. Get to know Swiss cultural history at Ballenberg Folk Park. Explore beautiful Lauterbrunnen Valley and see the Trummelbach Waterfalls. In Gruyeres tour the Maison Calliler chocolate factory and explore Chillon Castle on the shores of beautiful Lake Geneva. See spectacular alpine landscapes at the top of Gornergrat Ridge, including the Matterhorn. Enjoy a leisurely ride on the famous Glacier Express train through beautiful alpine valleys and cruise Italy’s Lake Como, often named one of the world’s most beautiful bodies of water.
Hosted By: Sophie Heinemann
HealthBeat Reporter and Co-anchor of KELOLAND This Morning
KELO TV
View Biography
Share this Trip:
Day 1 : Travel to Europe
Today we board an overnight flight to Europe where we begin our adventure.
Day 2 : Arrive in Switzerland
Herzlich willkommen in der Schweiz! We arrive in Zürich and travel to the city of Lucerne, located on the shores of Lake Lucerne and at the foot of the Swiss Alps. Mounts Pilatus and Rigi are just a few miles away. Tour the city with a knowledgeable guide, revealing Lucerne’s Medieval streets and covered wooden bridges including the 14th century Chapel Bridge. We check in to our comfortable accommodations in the city and get to know our fellow traveling companions at a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner at our hotel.
Day 3 : Lake Lucerne Cruise
We enjoy a delicious included breakfast every day on our tour. Swiss history and scenery is on display this morning as we cruise the waters of Lake Lucerne. After, climb to the top of Mount Rigi on the Vitznau-Rigi Bahn cog railway, the first railway of its kind in Continental Europe. We take the Weggis-Rigi Kaltbad aerial cable car back down the mountain, which provides phenomenal sights of Lake Lucerne and the Bernese Alps. Tonight’s dinner includes a special Swiss folklore show with live music and performers demonstrating traditional Swiss pastimes and activities.
Day 4 : Trümmelbach Waterfalls
We travel south surrounded by alpine beauty to the Ballenberg Swiss Folk Park. More than 100 historic Swiss residential and agricultural buildings have been relocated here to illustrate what life was like in rural Switzerland. Ballenberg also features traditional plants, crops, livestock, a petting zoo, traditional handicraft demonstrations, and themed exhibits. Next we visit beautiful Lauterbrunnen Valley for views of Trümmelbach Falls, where ten glacier-fed waterfalls cut through mountain rock. This afternoon we arrive in the village of Grindelwald and stay for one night at the Hotel Kreuz & Post. Dinner is at our hotel tonight.
Day 5 : Gruyéres & Chillon Castle
After breakfast we travel west to the medieval town of Gruyéres. Visit an authentic chocolate factory at Maison Cailler and follow the process of making delectable chocolate on an interactive tour. Follow the history of cocoa at the onsite museum and taste fresh Swiss chocolate made with alpine milk. Next, travel southwest along the shores of beautiful Lake Geneva for a tour of Chillon Castle. Built on an island on Lake Geneva, Chillon is the inspiration to the castle in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. In Täsch we board a train headed for the alpine village of Zermatt, featuring magnificent views of the mountains. We spend the next two nights in Zermatt.
Day 6 : Gornergrat Cog Railway
Today we take the Gornergrat cog railway to the summit of the Gornergrat Ridge featuring breathtaking alpine panoramas. We’ll see Switzerland’s tallest peak, second-largest glacier, and 29 mountains over 13,000 feet including the famous Matterhorn. The remainder of the day is ours to explore Zermatt with an included dinner in town.
Day 7 : The Glacier Express
Today we enjoy one of the world’s greatest alpine railways – The Glacier Express. We travel eastbound along wondrous alpine valleys, over countless bridges, and through several tunnels. Despite its name, The Glacier Express travels at a leisurely pace for taking pictures and appreciating the country’s grand landscapes. Disembark in Chur and travel by motorcoach into Italy. Our accommodations for the next two nights are in the Lake Como area. Dinner is at the hotel this evening.
Day 8 : Lake Como Boat Cruise
Lake Como is Italy’s third largest lake is often named one of the world’s most beautiful bodies of water. Lake Como’s shoreline stretches into three different arms surrounded by snowcapped peaks, forested alpine ridges, romantic lakeside communities, and opulent historic villas. We cruise this beautiful lake from Como to Bellagio. There will be time to explore Como before we transfer to our hotel. Tonight we celebrate our spectacular Swiss adventure with our new friends at a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner.
Day 9 : Return Home
We return to the United States with unforgettable memories of our vacation in the Swiss Alps.
September 7th, 2019 - September 15th, 2019
Category - Occupancy
Price (Per Person)
Double
$6799
Single
$7799
Final Payment Date: 06/4/2019
KELO TV Pickup Locations:
Rapid City, SD - Rapid City Regional Airport
Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Falls Regional Airport
Sophie was born and raised in KELOLAND and is proud to be a part of KELOLAND News as the HealthBeat reporter and co-anchor of KELOLAND This Morning.
She graduated from the University of South Dakota with a Bachelor’s of Science in Media & Journalism with a minor in Psychology. While attending school Sophie was involved in the student run news, Coyote News. She participated as an anchor, reporter, and producer and is grateful for the experience and memories she gained.
Sophie grew up watching KELOLAND This Morning and having breakfast with her mom every day before school. Knowing what’s going on around Sophie has always been important to her and she is ecstatic that she can help inform others.
Outside of work Sophie enjoy babysitting my nieces and nephews, playing video games, and going to the movies (mostly for the popcorn).
If you have any story ideas feel free to reach out to her!
Join Sophie and other KELOLand viewers on this fabulous trip of a lifetime.